HIGH COUNTRY — Mountain Alliance students have been busy serving the community this fall as those in the program have completed a total of 225 hours of service since August both locally and on extended trips outside of its two home counties.
Mountain Alliance operates out of Watauga and Avery County high schools and is free of charge to students. The nonprofit provides transformative experiences and support so that all High Country teens have the opportunity to lead an empowered, adventurous and service-oriented life, regardless of means or background.
In addition to self-run programs like trash clean ups on the New River and Watauga River, Mountain Alliance has partnered with several local organizations and events such as Back 2 School Fest, Todd’s Table, Valle Country Fair, Boone United Methodist Church’s Firewood Ministry and the Hospitality House.
Mountain Alliance also shares an Adopt-a-Highway road with Western Youth Network in Avery County that students cleaned up on an all-female retreat weekend in November.
“We are lucky to have so many incredible organizations in the High Country that are dedicated to helping others,” said Rachel Witmer, associate director of Mountain Alliance. “We love it when we get to partner with other groups and help advance their mission. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to expose high school students to so many different ways that they can make an impact in their community.”
A unique service opportunity available to students this semester took place in Congaree National Park as part of a fall break program that included students from both Avery and Watauga. Students spent several days camping, canoeing, hiking and doing service in the park as well as visiting the University of South Carolina.
“We met with one of the park rangers to learn more about the area and how we can make an impact,” said Taylor Page, an Avery County Mountain Alliance student. “We then walked along the Boardwalk loop, stopping at a part of the loop that had been falling apart. We helped carry the old wood to a more accessible part of the trail so that it could be taken out of the park. This was definitely hard work but it was also very rewarding. Doing this felt amazing because we were given the chance to help renew the trail so that its beauty can be seen by many others to come.”
By providing service to others, students are able to see their hard work and feel like they are making a difference in their community.
“I sign up for service trips because I find them fun and rewarding, especially things like cooking food [for others] or clean-up events where I can see the impact... I love to help out my community and connect with community members who I otherwise might not have met,” said Zea Marty, a Watauga County Mountain Alliance student. “My favorite service program I’ve ever done with MA was a service trip to Asheville where we helped out at local food banks/kitchens — we gave some help and received so much education and caring from people in return.”
Through service outings, students gain a sense of perspective, understanding, and concern for those around them and a new appreciation for the betterment of community while gaining insight into social and environmental issues. In addition to providing service opportunities, Mountain Alliance offers adventure, community, cultural, leadership, mentorship, and academic support programs. Most importantly, Mountain Alliance gives students a place to grow, belong, and connect.
For more information about Mountain Alliance or to learn how to get involved, visit www.MountainAlliance.org or email Rachel@MountainAlliance.org.
