Spring and sunshine means shorts, painted toe feet and hands. It’s nice to make something special for a special heart. Moms spend more time for us, so what’s a little batch of sugar and salt her way. The best part is being with family. Happy Mother’s Day!
Ingredients
- Honey
- Brown sugar
- Essential oil
Directions
1. Mix 1 part honey and 1 part brown sugar (1/4–1/2 cup mixture) to cover the entire body.
2. Hop in the shower and rub the mixture in small circles all over the skin.
3. If you find that the scrub is too sticky and pulling on your skin, dab your fingers in a little water,
4. Rinse with warm water, and you’ll immediately feel a difference.
