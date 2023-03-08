MITCHELL COUNTY — Mitchell County Animal Rescue issued a press release this week regarding its mission and clarifying its future plans. MCAR stated the following:
“Mitchell County Animal Rescue’s mission is to rescue, protect, and care for abandoned and unwanted animals; to promote the importance of spay/neuter in reducing the population of stray animals; to place animals in loving homes; and to educate the community in humane treatment of animals.
“Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc. (MCAR) is a not-for-profit 501©(3) humane organization licensed through the NC Department of Agriculture and NC Department of Health and Human Services and contracted by Mitchell County to operate the animal shelter. We receive approximately 25% of our operating budget from the County and could not exist without funding from grants, individual donations, and fundraising events. We are licensed by the NC Secretary of State to solicit donations.
“We had 1,214 animals in our care in 2022. In partnership with local veterinarians, in 2022, MCAR was able to provide two low-cost vaccination clinics that served 353 animals, and 507 free spay/neuter procedures for pets in Mitchell County. MCAR facilitated 488 adoptions, 268 transfers to other rescues, and returned 138 lost pets home to their families. We also have a pet food bank, which is used daily by those who need temporary help in feeding their animals. In partnership with local law enforcement, MCAR has been able to rescue hundreds of animals from hoarding, neglect, and abuse cases. MCAR accepts animals of all species, breeds, ages, and conditions. We do not euthanize healthy and adoptable animals. We do not euthanize for space.
“Mitchell County Animal Rescue is one of the most well-respected and active rural shelters in the Southeast. We average more than 1,000 animals in our care every year. After nearly 40 rewarding years of serving our community, MCAR has reached a critical crossroads. Our reach and scope of service have expanded and our aging facility struggles to keep pace. Our staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors have creatively risen to the complicated and increasing needs of the community and the homeless pets it brings through our doors. Our passion for animal welfare and concerns for community safety and wellbeing led us to determine that we need an updated facility that will allow us to maintain industry standards of care.
“We began the early stages of planning for a new facility in July 2022 and laid groundwork for a capital campaign in early 2023. We have had conversations with County Administrators, the Economic Development Commission, Mayland Community College, our State Inspector, law enforcement, fundraising consultants and other shelters to seek advice and support. We are in the early stages of gathering information and weighing possible options.
“We were recently approached by Avery County officials about a potential venture that could involve a partnership between MCAR, Avery County and Mitchell County via a new two-county animal shelter. We are currently in discussion mode and no definite plans have been made, nor have any contracts been signed. There are no plans for MCAR to operate two animal sheltering facilities. We are open to exploring any ideas that will allow us to help as many animals and their families as we possibly can.
“Thousands of animals over the years have found a safe haven within the walls of Mitchell County Animal Rescue and we are proud of this community and what we’ve accomplished together. We plan to serve this community and our vulnerable animals for many decades to come but we need the community’s generous support to achieve one of the most challenging goals in our 38-year history.
“We invite everyone in Mitchell County and our compassionate neighbors to join us on our journey by supporting a new facility and sharing ideas.”
For more information, click to www.mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org.
