SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts, Art Matters and Penland Community Collaborations are pleased to announce that the 2023 Mitchell and Yancey County Arts In Education Showcases are both up and open for public viewing.
The showcases feature the artwork of kindergarten through 12th grade students from public, private and home schools in Mitchell and Yancey counties. It celebrates the creative achievements of our students and honors the dedication shown by the art educators who nurture creativity and artistic growth.
The schedule and details for each county are listed below:
Mitchell County — Kokol Gallery at Toe River Arts (269 Oak. St., Spruce Pine): 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday from February 11 to March 11 (public reception 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 4 in the Kokol Gallery at Toe River Arts with live music, free art activity and snacks)
Yancey County — Herring-Kivette Gallery in the Yancey County Library (321 School Cir., Burnsville): Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from February 18 to March 18 (public reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in the Herring-Kivette Gallery at Yancey County Library, with a performance from our TAPS guitar and banjo students, free art activity and snacks.)
For more information about the Arts in Education Showcase, contact Alena Applerose at Toe River Arts at (828)765-0524 or email alena@toeriverarts.org.
