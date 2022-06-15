ASHEVILLE – Galen College of Nursing, an affiliate of Mission Health, continues its mission to expand access to quality nursing education and to help address the nation’s increasing nursing workforce needs with the announcement of a new campus in Asheville, NC.
This addition to nursing education in the Asheville area is designed to complement other area colleges and universities as we all work together to provide healthcare workforce education. Mission Health recently announced the funding of faculty members in nursing education at A-B Tech, Blue Ridge Community College and Western Carolina University several colleges and universities in the Asheville community. We hope by funding these faculty positions and adding the Galen College of Nursing to area options that we can increase the availability of nursing education for our communities.
“As we continue to look at creative ways to combat the healthcare worker shortage across the United States, we are proud not only of our strong partnership with our area colleges, but to also offer an additional to help bring an additional education option to our community,” said Fran Paschall, Mission Health Chief Nursing Executive.
The new 16,900 square-foot campus features resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field. Solely focused on nursing education, Galen prepares a diverse population of students to become nurses who deliver quality, compassionate care. The state-of-the-art facility will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning. Galen’s student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates.
“We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Asheville area,” said Mark Vogt, Galen’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified nurses in Asheville and are committed to helping stem the nursing shortage and help improve the delivery of quality care.”
Located at 30 Town Square Blvd., Suite #220, in Biltmore Park, the Asheville Campus is designed to cultivate learning with advanced classroom and simulation technology mixed with collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large. The Asheville campus will initially offer three options, including:
- 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)
- 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)
- Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge Option (LPN to ADN Bridge)
Full- and part-time employees of Mission Health may be eligible for up to $5,250 per calendar year in tax-free reimbursement for applicable higher education courses, including tuition, books and course-related fees at Galen and other schools.
In addition, Galen offers online RN-to-BSN and -MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the upcoming Sept. 29, 2022, term is now in progress. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.
About Mission Health
Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is based in Asheville, North Carolina, and is the state’s sixth largest health system. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 9,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and our pass rates, visit galencollege.edu.
