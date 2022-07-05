featured Minneapolis celebrates Fourth of July with town parade Compiled By Jamie Shell editor@averyjournal.com Jul 5, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Charlie Jennings, aka “Henry the Clown” was dousing onlookers with a squirt gun and doling out candy on a warm afternoon during the Minneapolis parade on Saturday, July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell Several fire trucks from the Frank Volunteer Fire Department were prominent in the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. Uncle Sam waves to the crowd on the back of the Andrew Roby pickup truck during the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell Woodie Young and Jayana Grindstaff offer a wave while riding in the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell Todd Grindstaff cruises through downtown Minneapolis during the Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell The Cranberry Masonic Lodge and Avery Shrine Club train made an appearance in the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell New Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley waves to the crowd at the beginning of the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell Lewis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church had a truck and float on display while riding through the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell Knox, Branson and Ezra Young ride bicycles in a group in the Minneapolis Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell Flags flew high above all-terrain vehicles in the Minneapolis parade on Saturday, July 2. Photo by Jamie Shell One of many classic trucks and other automobiles rode through downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, July 2, during the town’s annual parade. Photo by Jamie Shell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Downtown Minneapolis was abuzz on Saturday afternoon, July 2, for its annual Fourth of July Parade. The following are some scenes from the festive occasion. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fourth Of July Minneapolis Following Parade Scene Occasion Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Independence Day celebration roundup Three dead after shooting in Jonas Ridge Newland rings in the Fourth with townwide celebration Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
