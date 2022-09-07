BEECH MOUNTAIN — While the wind was a little choppy on top of Beech Mountain on Sunday, Sept. 4, loads of people brought their kites out for the annual Mile High Kite Festival.
Will Smoot started the Mile High Kite Festival on Beech Mountain in 2002. The festival grew and this year, Smoot estimates there were around 1,000 people in attendance.
“Kite flying is for all ages,” Smoot said.
This festival is a “fun fly,” meaning that there is no competition involved, Smoot said. However, the top half of the meadow was roped off and reserved for professional kite flyers and those with very large kites, such as the 88-foot-long octopus kite.
Jim Podlasek from Charlotte brought a trailer full of around 100 kites to the festival on Sunday. What’s in his trailer is just a small part of his inventory, he said.
“You can spend as little or as much on this as you want to,” he said. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get into kite flying. You can get in very inexpensively. Or, if you want to really go nuts, you can. You can get a trailer full of kites.”
Similarly, Karen Mault and her husband own more than 350 kites, she said. Twenty-four of those kites are ones that she has made herself. Through kite building workshops, she’s learned how to make kites with different frames, shapes and patterns, she said.
“I started out making little square ones, scared to death, did it in a workshop, and now I challenge myself,” she said.
But people don’t have to be professional kite flyers to attend the festival. In fact, children that wanted to attend didn’t even need to bring their own kites, as the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce had several hundred kites to give away.
Lesley Johnson from the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce said they had a great turnout. She expressed her gratitude for Fred Pfohl, who provides breakfast for the Kite Club, Calder Smoot, who provides lodging for them, and all the volunteers who help with the festival each year. Along with the volunteers, Johnson said she also has to thank the handful of local vendors that attended.
“I just love them all,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about all of them.”
