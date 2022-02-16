WILKESBORO — In just a few short weeks, music fans from around the world will make their annual pilgrimage to Wilkesboro for one of the country’s most beloved weekends of live music, MerleFest, presented by Window World.
On Feb. 14, the festival announced its final round of artist additions for the weekend of April 28 to May 1, 2022, including country-steeped Grand Ole Opry member Josh Turner, eclectically influenced trio The Wood Brothers, Durand Jones & The Indications’ modern soul revue, and more.
Additionally, this year’s Late Night Jam theme has been announced. Jam hosts Hogslop String Band will be joined by a myriad of guests for a night of “The Times They Are A-Changin' - Songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s folk-rock revolution.”
Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. Fans are reminded the volunteer application window is now open. Click to merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up.
In addition to the previously mentioned headliners, MerleFest has also added the following artists to the 2022 lineup: Armchair Boogie, Eliza Meyer, Ella & Mary, Fireside Collective, Frank Fotusky & Grant Demody, Hubby Jenkins, Joey J. Saye, The Lee Boys, The Loblollies, Natalie Hemby, The Nude Party, Old Salt Union, Pickin’ Thistles, Roman Barten-Sherman, Shadowgrass, and Willie Watson.
All of these acts join the previously-announced MerleFest 2022 lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Emmylou Harris, Trampled By Turtles, Colin Hay, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, We Banjo 3, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Steep Canyon Rangers, Jim Lauderdale, Alison Brown, Allison Russell, Andy May, Arlo McKinley, Banknotes, Barbaro, Big Daddy Love, Caleb Caudle, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Damn Tall Buildings, Darrell Scott, David Childers and The Serpents, Desure, Donna the Buffalo, Dr. Bacon, Eli Yacinthe, Happy Traum, Hogslop String Band, Jack Lawrence, Jake Blount, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Kaia Kater, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Nat Myers, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Rissi Palmer, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, Shannon McNally, Shay Martin Lovette, Sister Sadie, T. Michael Coleman, Tenille Townes, The Arcadian Wild, The Contenders, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Steel Wheels, The Waybacks, Time Sawyer, Tony Williamson, Tray Wellington, Wayne Henderson, and 49 Winchester.
Little pickers and their families will be glad to know that Andy May’s Acoustic Kids is returning to MerleFest after a brief hiatus, featuring three 1.5-hour showcases and a 25-minute Acoustic Kids Ambassadors set. Due to unusual circumstances over the last couple of years, those who would have been age-eligible for Acoustic Kids at MerleFest 2020—those age 16 or younger on April 23, 2020—will be eligible for this year’s showcases. Participants who registered for 2020 or 2021 will have a spot in the 2022 Acoustic Kids showcase but will need to register for 2022 to update their information. Acoustic Kids registration is open now and runs until March 19. Registration and more information can be found at https://andymay.com/acoustic-kids-registration-merlefest/.
"We are thrilled to give music fans our final artist additions for MerleFest 2022,” says Festival Director, Wes Whitson. “And I'm especially pleased to welcome our Acoustic Kids program back to Wilkes Community College to continue our tradition of being a family-friendly event for music fans of all ages.”
About Josh Turner (performing Thursday): With his deep bass voice, Turner has sold more than six million records, reached 3.7 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hitmaker on country radio. With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 100 million views. This comes on the heels of the release of “Your Man Deluxe Edition,” celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the release of the mini documentary “Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary” (Mini Doc). The Double-Platinum-selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on “Your Man Deluxe Edition,” experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland. A native of South Carolina, Turner has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, and seven ACA Awards. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons. For more information, click to www.joshturner.com.
About The Wood Brothers (performing Friday): Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years. Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. With drummer Jano Rix added as a permanent third member, it's become quite clear that The Wood Brothers is indeed the main act. The band’s latest album, “Kingdom In My Mind” is out now and follows the band’s 2018 collection “One Drop Of Truth”, which was nominated for a Grammy Award in the “Best Americana Album” category.
About Durand Jones & The Indications (performing Thursday): Durand Jones & The Indications are equally beloved for their energetic, joyous shows, dual lead singers, and thoughtful songwriting. From an Indiana basement (where the band recorded their 2016 self-titled debut LP as college students), the band has catapulted into the soul limelight and onto an international stage. Pushing beyond the boundaries of the funk and soul on their previous releases, The Indications’ third album, Private Space, unlocks the door to a wider range of sounds and launches boldly into a world of synthy modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings. Anchored by a crate-digging sensibility and the high-low harmonies of Aaron Frazer and Durand Jones, Private Space shows The Indications' mastery at melding revival sounds with a modern attitude. It's an organic, timeless record that’s as fresh as clean kicks and familiar as your favorite well-worn LP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.