NEWLAND — Tiny orange and black butterflies fluttered around the Newland Town Square as Medi Home Hospice held its annual butterfly release memorial on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Releasing the butterflies symbolizes moving forward and letting go, said Medi Home Hospice’s chaplain Heather Dombkowski. The ceremony provides a type of closure that many people search for after a loved one passes, she said.
“We all have certain rituals that are important to us to go through in different stages in our life,” she said. “In this one, the family most likely did have a service, but this is an addition.”
Lareeca Johnson, director of Medi Home Hospice, opened the ceremony, and then Dombkowski delivered the invocation. Johnson explained that she joined the ceremony not just as a member of staff, but as a grieving daughter, as her mother passed away earlier this year.
“I can certainly relate to that process and everyone needing those outlets,” Johnson said. “I’m happy to be able to help and see it on both sides.”
Family members and friends released their butterflies as staff members read the names of their loved ones that had passed. It benefits the staff of Medi Home Hospice just as much as it does the family in some cases, Dombkowski said, because they see the families and patients at least once a week, if not more. The families the staff works with become like their own family, so this ceremony is a time of healing for the staff as well.
The service was open to anyone who had lost a loved one this year, not just those who had family members in hospice. Medi Home Hospice provides bereavement services to anyone in the community, Johnson said.
“It doesn’t even have to be a patient that we served. It can be anyone that lost a loved one,” Johnson said. “In fact, there were a number of people that were there that we didn’t serve, and we just go around and ask who they’re memorializing with the butterfly release. It’s just something for our community.”
After everyone released their butterflies, Dombkowski delivered a message highlighting the symbolism of releasing butterflies, read a poem and prayed. Music therapist Sarah Solberg played a song after and everyone helped themselves to refreshments provided by Medi Home Hospice.
“Grief is hard, so we like for people to be able to interject that grief and have comfort,” Johnson said.
Around Christmas time, Medi Home plans to have a candle lighting memorial service, which they also held last winter. They have dinner with the families and give them angel ornaments during that ceremony as well.
“We always want our community to know that we’re here for them, however that may be,” Johnson said. “If it’s caring for a loved one, if it’s being there for someone that’s going through a tough time. Grief is manifested not just from losing a loved one. Having a significant change in life or loss of something, that’s grief in itself, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.