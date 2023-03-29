Patient safety is our top priority at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH), and since March 12 to 18 was Patient Safety Awareness Week, it is an appropriate time to talk about how deeply ingrained patient safety is in our hospital culture. Our safety practices are constantly being refined and improved to ensure we are providing excellent care.
At the root of patient safety at BRRH is collaboration. Every team member contributes to keeping our patients safe, and we value the voices and ideas of everyone here. We are alert to risks and prioritize the reporting of safety concerns, which reflects our commitment to creating a “zero harm” hospital.
How do we eliminate preventable patient harm within our hospital? We mitigate risks for patients by analyzing how best to avoid unintentional harm. This emphasis is seen across every service line at the hospital, including surgical safety, preventing hospital-acquired infections, the safe use of alarms, identifying patient safety risks of all sorts, and efforts to decrease falls and pressure injuries.
I am proud to report that our approach to patient safety has resulted in impressive statistics. We are celebrating, along with our patients, that there were no hospital-acquired infections at BRRH for all of 2022. Fortunately, the single most effective way to prevent infection is a simple one: thorough handwashing. Our staff holds each other accountable to ensure that handwashing occurs during each and every patient encounter.
For example, a procedure that puts a patient at particular risk for infection is when they receive a Foley catheter. This is a thin tube that is inserted through the urethra into the bladder. If a patient cannot empty their bladder, it is used because it enables urine to drain to a bag that can be emptied. In fact, the risk for a urinary tract infection (UTI) increases by 5% each day that a patient has a Foley catheter. Our team does an extraordinary job of preventing infections because they use protocols that support the removal of these catheters as soon as possible. We carefully observe evidence-based protocols to maintain sterility for patients as well.
BRRH also celebrates no falls that have resulted in injury in the last nine months. With regard to fall risks, we have an entire team of frontline staff who work to identify any existing or potential risk for falls. We have also instituted what we call a “No Pass Zone,” which means that no one passes a call light, alarm, or any other signal of a need for assistance by a patient without stopping to help. This way our entire team takes ownership of every patient’s safety.
Another innovation the team recently implemented was hourly safety rounding, which reflects our commitment to connect with our patients frequently, on a regular basis. Various members of our care team make these rounds — patient care techs, emergency department techs, nurses, the rehab services team, and providers.
With the recent conviction of a Tennessee nurse for criminally negligent homicide due to the death of a patient linked to a medication override (using a medication in an emergent situation without approval by a pharmacist), this issue has become a serious concern for all hospitals. To address this, our pharmacy and nursing teams have worked to decrease the number of overrides available to enhance safety and prevent nurses from removing the incorrect medications. Nurses use multiple patient identifiers, as well as bar code medication administration, to ensure that they are administering the correct medications to the correct patient.
During Patient Safety Awareness Week, we highlight efforts that demonstrate how proven harm-reduction protocols are being practiced and instances of harm are successfully prevented at BRRH. Each department at the hospital displays a poster in the cafeteria about what their department does to support patient safety.
We celebrate colleagues who recognize a close call or near miss with a “Great Catch” award. We are heartened that these colleagues put safety first and habitually report events that are unplanned incidents that did not cause injury or harm, but potentially could. We ended Patient Safety Awareness Week with an ice cream social to thank our dedicated caregivers for their passion and partnership to champion safety and protect our patients.
Protecting patients from unintentional harm is integral to patient care. As we engage in the privilege of caring for this community, we are continuously looking for ways to perfect our safety protocols, assume this responsibility wholeheartedly, and strive each day to earn the trust of our patients and families.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.