SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College Instructor David Pittman and students from the Electronics Engineering Technology Program recently developed a product that is being utilized to solve challenges faced in the online teaching environment. The device is currently the only one of its kind in the market place and is set to be offered commercially to others.
When COVID forced a shift to more online instructional delivery, Mayland purchased up-to-date technology to ensure that students had the best virtual classroom experience possible. One device purchased was Connect ConferenceCam which allowed instructors mobility as they taught online labs and allowed students to view demonstrations performed in different areas of the classroom. However, instructors soon discovered the device was prone to fall from carts as it was moved around.
A solution to resolve this issue could not be found in the marketplace, so David and his students in Electronics Engineering went to work. They researched, made prototypes on Mayland’s 3-D printers, and tested their products until they were satisfied that the problem was solved. Their product is a protective sleeve, which they named Camarmor, designed to work with Logitech’s Connect ConferenceCam. Camarmor provides a sturdy protective base and sleeve that prevents the Connect ConferenceCam from falling as instructors move around the class.
In addition to creating workable technology for virtual classrooms, the project, which has a pending patent, was designed as an educational entrepreneurial opportunity for students. This project positioned students at the forefront of engineering innovation, giving them an opportunity to build intellectual property, participate in the process of developing an invention into a patent and, ultimately, create a real business partnership.
“We support students in using advanced technology such as 3D printing machines and laser cutting techniques as part of our vision to provide a holistic learning experience”, said David Pittman. “Camarmor showcases the capabilities of our students and their unique response to solving a problem. This is the type of market-oriented, innovative answer America is always able to give when challenged, this time coming from a small community college located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”
