SPRUCE PINE – During the Avery County Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon on July 22, Margaret Earley-Thiele, Foundation Director at Mayland Community College, gave an update on the Rotary Scholarship, which is the only scholarship available for MCC GED students to go on and finish their associates degree at the community college.
Each year, approximately 40 to 50 students complete their GED at MCC. The community college has an average total enrollment of about 250 students per year. Earley-Thiele said the scholarship opportunity offers students a chance to finish their education no matter what their circumstance may be.
“These are students who did not complete high school and are often a little bit older. They may be in the workforce, had medical issues or some other social issue that prevented them from completing high school,” Earley-Thiele said.
She added that about 10 to 12 out of the 40 or 50 GED students will go on to finish their associate’s degree a MCC, which prepares them to go on and complete a bachelor’s degree at a four-year university. The Rotary Scholarship is the only scholarship offered at MCC that specifically affords these students an opportunity to go and complete a university-level education.
Last year, the community college broke its record for the number of dollars given out for scholarships, with a total of $129,000 awarded to 75 students, which averages out to about $1,700 per student. Tuition at MCC is about $3,000 per year.
Earley-Thiele explained that MCC’s endowment scholarships goes into an investment portfolio, with $10,000 being the endowment mark. The college uses the interest generated from the investment in order to award scholarships.
“As the endowment grows, we can give out more and more money every year. $10,000 is the amount to fully fund an endowment, and we’ll give it out in perpetuity. So in 80 years when we’re all gone, students will still be getting the Avery County Rotary Scholarship. So it’s a really big deal,” Earley-Thiele said.
Overall, MCC has about 32 endowment scholarships, at a total of $5.7 million. Moreover, MCC no longer offers in-house loans to students seeking to enroll in the college, helping to ensure that fewer students go into debt in order to complete their education.
“Mayland has a philosophy that if you want to attend Mayland, we will not let finances prevent you from getting your education,” Earley-Thiele said.
