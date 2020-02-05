Editor's Note: The following is the first in a series of historic articles written about Mayland Community College from the 1970s.
Mayland Tech Reports Progress (by O.V. 'Bud' Tally)
February 24, 1972
It is almost impossible both to know and mention all the people who worked so hard to make Mayland Technical Institute a reality.
The cooperative effort of many people in Mitchell, Avery, and Yancey counties resulted in a proposal which has been called one of the best proposals submitted to date requesting a technical institute.
Mayland Technical Institute was approved and funded by the Legislature in July 1971, and a Board of Trustees was appointed and took the Oath of Office. The Board is composed of O.V. Tally, Chairman; Bruce M. Tomberlin, Vice Chairman; W.B. Wilkins, Secretary; Mark Bennett, Boyd Deyton, Richard Dobbin, James Fox, Martha Guy, Ralph J. Gwaltney, Jason Hughes, Hazen Ledford, and Warren Pritchard.
The following administrative staff has been employed: Dr. O.M. Blake, Jr., President; James E. Mallory, Director of Occupational Education; Paul English, Director of Adult Education; Mrs. Flora Belle Roberson, Director of Student Personnel; Mrs. Louise Hembree, Learning Lab Coordinator; Mrs. Mary Banner, Bookkeeper; Mrs. Frances Cox, Administrative Secretary; and Miss Brenda Braswell, Secretary Receptionist. In addition to the above personnel Wayne Phillips has been working with the institution as an intern from Appalachian State University.
Mayland Tech began operation officially on Sept. 13, 1971, when Dr. Blake, the newly appointed President, began work.
Mayland Technical Institute, as have the other new institutions in the North Carolina Community College System, began by offering only adult and extension courses. Adult education will always be a major emphasis of the institution in addition to full-time vocational and technical curricula.
From September until January, 55 classes were started with 715 people participating in courses such as Banking, Blueprint Reading, Ceramics, Crafts, Decoupage, First Aid, Fire Service Training, Industrial Safety, Sewing, Shorthand, Small Engine Repair, Stock Market, Private Pilot Ground School, Upholstery and Waitress Training.
On Feb. 3, 1972, the State Board of Education at a regular meeting in Raleigh approved Mayland Technical Institute to offer the following curricula: Automotive Mechanics; Business Administration; and Secretarial Science. These curricula will begin in September of this year. Applications are being accepted now.
The Learning Lab is now operating and is open days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday and Thursday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. Twenty students are enrolled in the Learning Lab to prepare for the High School Equivalency exam or high school diploma, to work off deficiencies to enter college or a technical program, and to acquire information in some particular area of interest. In addition to the three curricula already approved by the state board of education, Dr. Blake is working with Caldwell Community College, Cannon Memorial Hospital, and the State Board of Nursing to get approval to offer the one-year Licensed Practical Nurse Program at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk. This program is offered now through Caldwell Community College.
Charles L. McMurray, located in Charlotte but formerly of Spruce Pine, has been employed as the architect for a new building for Mayland Tech. Vincent Outland and representative Presidents from other community colleges and technical institutes will soon visit Spruce Pine to look at available sites and make recommendations. The building should be ready for occupancy in September of 1974. Until the new building is ready, curricula will be offered at the Oak St. location in Spruce Pine and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk, and adult courses at various locations throughout the Tri-County area.
Progress is usually reported in terms of numbers. Although numbers are included in this report, perhaps most of the progress of an educational institution should be reported in terms of the opportunities provided for people who may not otherwise have an opportunity to prepare themselves for advancement.
