Editor’s Note: The following is the fourth in a series of submitted historic articles written about Mayland Community College from the 1970s.
MAY Tech Starts Year (The Yancey Journal, Sept. 14, 1972)
Mayland Technical Institute began its first full year of operation on Tuesday, Sept. 5, by registering 24 students in Auto Mechanics; 22 students in Business Administration; 14 students in Practical Nursing and 15 students in Secretarial Science. A total of 75 students from Mitchell, Yancey and Avery counties were enrolled in four curriculums.
Classes are being held in the Ellis Building, Baker Building and old Presbyterian Church Building in Spruce Pine, and on the Lees-McRae College campus and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk.
An orientation was held on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, in the sanctuary of the Central Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. Mr. Maurice Gilliam, Pastor of Central Baptist Church, gave an inspirational devotion centered around the importance and meaning of work. Mr. W.B. (Bill) Wilkins, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mayland Technical Institute, welcomed the students and gave a brief history of the institution. Dr. Blake, President, gave an orientation address and reminded the students that achievement includes opportunity, aptitude, and most important of all, a desire or the motivation to achieve. Mrs. Flora Belle Roberson, Student Personnel Director, acted as Master of Ceremonies and talked with the students about school, policy, grades, parking, etc.
