SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College’s Practical Nursing program has been ranked eighth in North Carolina by the website practicalnursing.org. Mayland’s program holds the honor of being the ONLY program in Western North Carolina to make the Top 10.
Practical Nursing programs were assessed on NCLEX-PN first-time “pass-rates” – over the past several years and the top 10 programs ranked
“Having Mayland’s Community College acknowledged as one of the best nursing schools in the state for its Practical Nursing program is a true testament to the quality of the College’s instruction, faculty and students,” said Vice President Instruction, CAO, Rita Earley. “It is inspiring to have our nursing graduates stand out as leaders in their profession and recognized for their commitment to nursing.
Healthcare providers across the region rely on Mayland Community College to prepare exemplary practitioners for employment in the nursing field. An aging population, coupled with a rise in obesity and other chronic diseases, have increased the demand for nurses and health care professionals. Also adding to the need is the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, North Carolina is projected to have the second largest nursing shortage in the nation. RNs and LPNs both near the top of the list when it comes to employment growth.
Mayland Community College, Division of Nursing offers programs in nursing, LPN-RN, medical assisting and nurse aide. The College’s faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and dedicated skills, along with their strong relationship with clinical partners produce graduates as comfortable in a healthcare environment as they are in the classroom.
For more information about Mayland Community College’s Nursing program and other health professions, click to www.mayland.edu.
