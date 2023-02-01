NEWLAND — Year round, Mayland Community College offers an array of workforce and continuing education classes, including both vocational training and personal enrichment opportunities.
For those looking to learn a new skill or pick up a new hobby, there’s plenty of upcoming personal enrichment classes available. The courses differ in price, class size and time commitment, but are designed with adult learning in mind. As opposed to a regular MCC course, these classes typically only hold a handful of sessions, allowing them to cover unique and specific topics. The classes are taught by skilled instructors who have an interest in sharing their knowledge and passion with others, said Melissa Phillips, Dean of the Avery Learning Center.
“We have a lot of really good instructors who bring their talents, share them and provide a lot of information,” Phillips said.
Barn quilting, leaded stained glass, fused glass, quilting, abstract acrylic painting and swing dancing are just a few examples of enrichment classes that are coming up at Mayland. Some of the classes are held in Avery, while others are held at the Yancey or Mitchell campuses.
However, MCC’s main focus is workforce education, Phillips said. The courses are open to individuals age 16 and up, aside from a few classes that require students to be at least 18 years of age.
“We focus primarily on workforce-type classes in order to get people to work, but we want to also contribute to lifelong learning opportunities,” Phillips said.
Carpentry classes are currently popular at the Avery campus, she said. The college has offered classes like wood turning, but have also offered more specific classes, like one where people can learn to build a tiny home.
“People are interested in tiny houses, but through that class, they can learn all the things that they would learn in a standard carpentry class as well,” Phillips added.
There’s a class to pique almost anyone’s interest, no matter how niche. From learning how to make your home into a smart home through Introduction to Home Assistant to earning the certifications and skills necessary to enter a certain field of work, there is plenty to choose from.
Anyone who wants to become an instructor, including those interested in teaching a continuing education course at MCC that is not yet offered, should visit https://www.mayland.edu and apply online.
The classes vary in price, time and location. Some classes require students to purchase their own materials, while others provide the materials. To view the full list of upcoming enrichment courses at Mayland Community College or to register for a course, visit https://www.mayland.edu/continuing-education/.
