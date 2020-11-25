SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College was recently awarded $168,857 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) program.
These funds, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, are to be utilized by September 30, 2022, and will go toward registration/tuition and other fees for eligible classes.
“This is an incredible opportunity for people in our community to obtain job training that will help them excel in a high-demand, high-wage career locally,“ Associate Vice President of Workforce Development & Continuing Education Dr. Monica Carpenter said. “These funds will cover the cost of registration/tuition for GEER eligible classes and other costs associated with the class such as the cost of certification exams, supplies, text, etc.”
GEER provides funding for students who enroll in workforce training programs that lead to a state or industry recognized credential, including Construction Trades, Industrial/Manufacturing, Emergency Medical Services, Fire and Rescue Services and Healthcare.
In addition to the broad career pathways, other programs included under the funding are Massage, Welding, Carpentry, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Nurse Aide 1 and Nurse Aide 2, Phlebotomy, and Pharmacy Technician.
Funding helps cover cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other components as deemed necessary.
“The opportunities the GEER program funding provides will help our students obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our local workforce,” Dr. Carpenter said.
For questions or more information click to www.mayland.edu/geer or contact Ted Ollis at (828) 766-1291 or via email at tollis@mayland.edu.
