Edwina Sluder, chairwoman of the Mayland Community College Board of Trustees, cuts the ribbon alongside the cosmetology students, faculty and other board members for the Mayland Community College Cosmetic Arts Center at Three Peaks Enrichment Center.
SPRUCE PINE — The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Mayland Community College Cosmetic Arts Center at the Three Peaks Enrichment Center, formerly known as PineBridge, took place under sunny skies on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Mayland faculty and students in the Cosmetology Program cut the ribbon in front of a crowd of community supporters including the MCC Board of Trustees, Foundation Board members and Chamber of Commerce and Spruce Pine Main Street members.
The Mayland Cosmetology Program prepares students to sit for the NC State Board of Cosmetic Arts licensure examination. Additionally, students may choose to complete an Associate’s Degree in Cosmetology. The program prides itself in excellence and has had a 100% licensing pass rate over the past 10 years. The facility in Three Peaks provides new classrooms and a high-end salon that serves the public in treatments such as hair cutting/styling, manicures and pedicures, as well as facials and microdermabrasion. Second-year students provide services to the public in the salon under the supervision of expert faculty, while first-year students learn by using mannequins in the classrooms. The new facility provides a professional space, giving patrons a relaxing environment in which to be pampered.
Mayland Community College would like to invite the community to an Open House celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tours of the salon will be given, and students will be on hand to book appointments. You may also make an appointment by calling (828) 766-1209. For a list of services offered, hours of operation, and additional details, visit www.mayland.edu/salon-services-and-pricing/. The Cosmetic Arts Center is located on the river side of the Three Peaks Enrichment Center with parking available in front of the building and next door at the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel. The Cosmetic Arts Center will expand in the coming years with the addition of the Massage Therapy Center. Additionally, Three Peaks will open the Resource Center for Entrepreneurs in 2023 which will house the Mayland Small Business Center.
