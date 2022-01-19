Mayland Community College recently announced students who have been named to the school’s President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester. The following individuals were recognized:
College Honor Roll:
Honor Roll students are those who earned at least a 3.5 GPA and completed at least 6-11 credit hours:
Abigail Autrey, Ansley Caterson, Aaliyah Duncan, Emily Duncan, Leo Gross, Brody Henson, Bryson Herron, Leanna Hobson, John Cole Holden, Shelby Hollifield, Adam Howell, Chloe Hughes, Ean Hughes, Gretta Lamb, Dakata Lewis, Torin Musick and Starla Woodby
College President’s List:
President’s List students are those who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours:
Dalton Harmon, Christopher Heckle and Daniel Willis
College Dean’s List:
Dean’s List students are those who earned at least a 3.5 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours:
Zachary Bennett, Gray Hofheimer, Abigail Roark, Hannah Silvers and Gracie Towler
High School A Honor Roll:
Student eligible for High School Honor Roll must maintain a grade of 90 or above for all classes:
Eli Buchanan, Silas Buchanan, Oak Klein, Peyton Moore, Scarlett Ogle, Caitlin Pittman, Maya Ramsey, Eilidh Winters, Tiffany Zhao, Abigail Autrey, Ean Hughes, Roby Summerfield, Aaron Willis, Aaliyah Duncan, Dalton Harmon, John Cole Holden and Gretta Lamb.
High School B Honor Roll:
Student eligible for High School Honor Roll must maintain a grade of 80 or above for all classes:
Nora Cox, Faith Fitzgerald, Cyrus Godbold, Amy LaFave, Jackson McIntosh, Ava McKinney, Victoria Swann, Kevin Taylor, Dalton Vance, Aislyn Coones, Leo Gross, Annie Hobson, Gray Hofheimer, Noah Ledford, Torin Mucisk, Ivory Ramsey, Starla Woodby, Miguel Benites, Zach Bennett, Daniel Biddix, Bryson Herron, Adam Howell, Chloe Hughes, Gracie Towler, Hannah Moore, Abigail Roark, Hannah Silvers, Trinity Bello and Shelby Hollifield.
