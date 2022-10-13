MITCHELL COUNTY — For more than 10 years, Wine and Whiskers has raised much needed funds to help abused, neglected and unwanted animals find their forever homes.
Last year alone, Mitchell County Animal Rescue saw more than 1,000 animals pass through its doors. That’s almost one animal for every 15 people in Mitchell County! Those are astounding numbers for a small, rural shelter like ours, but we give each one the loving care and second chance they deserve for a better life. Wine & Whiskers is the key to making that possible.
The MCAR Board of Directors and staff greatly appreciate the generosity of both our sponsors and the artists who donate to the Wine & Whiskers Art for Animals Auction. All of these donors love animals and many have adopted animals from MCAR. Starting on October 17, the public can support Mitchell County Animal Rescue through the Wine & Whiskers Art for Animals Online Auction. This week-long auction presents unique arts and crafts by artists in the Mitchell/Yancey arts community. Each piece of art was created by a working professional artist who is showing their support for MCAR. Bring home one or more of the fabulous pieces of handcrafted artwork. All auction proceeds will benefit Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
You can see some wonderful pieces and bios in the ARTISTS AND THEIR ANIMALS features on the Wine & Whiskers Facebook and Instagram pages.
