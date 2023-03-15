Editor’s note: The following is the second story in a multi-part series on the current state of animal services in Avery County. Follow The AJT in print and online for additional coverage.
SPRUCE PINE — In the discourse over a solution for animal services in Avery County, neighboring Mitchell County has been brought up in many of the conversations.
Mitchell County Animal Rescue has operated in Mitchell County for more than 35 years. The facility is currently located at 2492 US Highway 19E in Spruce Pine. Built in the 1990s, the current facility isn’t equipped to keep up with modern demands, said MCAR Executive Director Amber Lowery. In July, the organization approached the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners about a new facility, which the rescue sees as a definite need, Lowery said. The rescue is contracted by Mitchell County to operate the shelter and receives around a quarter of its operating budget from the county. The rest comes from grants, individual donations and fundraising events, according to MCAR’s website.
The nonprofit began a capital campaign, but has not made any definite plans or worked up any drawings for the new facility. Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier approached MCAR earlier this year with the idea of a dual shelter, Lowery said. Mitchell County Commissioners are aware of the conversations going on between MCAR and Avery County, but no contracts have been signed and everything is currently just being discussed, she said.
“It’s appealing to us because it’s an opportunity to help our neighbors,” she said. “We’re just exploring all of our options right now. Regardless of what happens, we will have a new facility.”
In the interim, MCAR is also talking with Avery County to find a short-term solution to the county’s animal services issue, she said. While no contracts have been signed and no decisions have been made on that front, Lowery said that MCAR is more than happy to do what it can to help.
“Animal cruelty doesn’t stop at the county line,” she said. “We’re looking at short-term solutions for the current crisis and we’re trying to find creative ways that we can help.”
At the Avery County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 6, dozens of individuals came to voice their concerns about the county’s pending plans for animal services.
“It was so awesome to see that so many people in Avery County are passionate about the well-being of the animals, people and overall future for the county,” Lowery said.
At the meeting, some individuals brought up concerns that a partnership in which Avery County took animals involved in cruelty cases to MCAR would increase the shelter’s euthanasia rate. MCAR does not euthanize for space, nor does it euthanize healthy, adoptable pets, Lowery said. In 2022, MCAR cared for 1,214 animals, 268 of which were transferred to other shelters or rescues. The animals that are transferred out are healthy and vetted, and MCAR does all the necessary treatment and vaccinations before sending them off, Lowery said. By having strong partnerships with other rescues, the group can help more animals that need it, she explained.
“By having great partnerships like this, we can call up other rescues and ask if they can take some animals in so we can bring more in,” she said. “The fact that we can call on other rescues for help, I don’t see that as a sign of weakness. It’s good to know that when we need help, we can get it.”
MCAR is open admission, meaning that the rescue will take any animal in, regardless of age, temperament, health conditions or anything else. It takes in all animals, whether they are sick, injured or healthy, and no matter if it’s a rat, ball python or a dangerous dog, Lowery said.
Lowery noted that there is absolutely a need for animal services in Avery County, and MCAR understands that any support it may agree to provide in the short-term is just that.
“We’re working on sorting out the details,” she said. “We’re being very thoughtful about this and trying to figure out what will be best for the animals moving forward.”
Mitchell County Manager Allen Cook was contacted for this story, and the manager’s office released the following statement on the matter to The AJT:
“Mitchell County appreciates and supports the work and services provided by the Mitchell County Animal Rescue (MCAR). The partnership between MCAR and Mitchell County serves the needs of our citizenry and provides for a humane and compassionate option for animal adoption and control. Recently, Avery County has been exploring a potential venture that may involve a partnership with MCAR and Mitchell County via a new two-county animal shelter. At this point, the idea is in discussion mode and no definite plans have been made. Mitchell County is open to exploring possibilities that may better serve the needs of our citizens.”
