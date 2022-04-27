Determination. Dedication. Servant’s heart. These are the characteristics of Kayla Daniels and Susie Lewis, owners of Alpha Massage Therapy.
During the pandemic, Kayla and Susie decided to take a huge leap. These two ladies, who had never met, decided to enroll in Mayland Community College’s Massage Therapy program. After a few classes, they realized they were both from the Avery County area and Kayla suggested that they carpool to the Yancey Campus of Mayland Community College (MCC) for class. Little did they know, this would be the start of an amazing adventure.
Kayla and Susie were determined to find a career allowing them to serve their community, but also be present for family. They attended classes at the Yancey Campus of MCC, studied during the day for the Massage Board Licensing Examination at the Avery Campus of MCC, and worked closely with the Small Business Center at the Main Campus of MCC.
When asked about the class both Kayla and Susie commented on the benefit of having individuals from the field of study visit the classroom. They also enjoyed the student base consisting of a mixture of individuals from all walks of life. Despite the differences, each student brought into the room they found ways to help and encourage one another.
Joining a class in massage therapy as an adult was a leap of faith. From this leap and a few carpooling rides grew Alpha Massage Therapy. Kayla and Susie want Avery County to know they are here for their community. They want to promote healing that comes from massage therapy. Massage reduces stress and increases relaxation, reduces pain, improves circulation, lowers heart rate and blood pressure, as well as improves immune function. Alpha Massage Therapy desires to be an affordable alternative allowing individuals of all economic levels to benefit from massage. They have plans to volunteer with medical practices and other venues as allowed.
Kayla sums it all up by saying, “A lot of people in our area feel like they are in a box. People need to know that no matter what their stage of life they can do more. they are always good enough and there are always options. Contact Mayland and they will help you. Kids and adults in our community need to stop putting themselves in a box. If you have a passion or a dream, chase it."
Alpha Massage Therapy has a wide range of services including mobile massage and couples’ massage. Look for the specials which will be running monthly. Alpha Massage Therapy can be reached at (828) 783-1400.
If you are interested in classes at Mayland Community College or would like to work with our Small Business Center, go to our website at www.mayland.edu for more information or reach out to one of our area campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.