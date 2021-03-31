MITCHELL COUNTY — High school students in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey county receive tuition-free summer courses at Mayland community college.
Students are invited to apply for the tuition-free online summer courses, including home school and private school students. A student taking two tuition-free college courses this summer at Mayland can save approximately between $2,000 to $4,000 in tuition cost at a four-year college or university.
Students interested in getting a head start on their college career will be eligible to choose from online college-level classes in English, math, sciences, psychology, history, business, computers, and more.
“Summer is a perfect time for high school students to jump-start their college coursework,” said Rita Earley, Vice President Academic & Workforce Development, CAO. “The Career & College Promise (CCP) program provides a wonderful opportunity for college-bound students to cost effectively earn transferable credits. Courses can be prerequisites, general education courses or introductory courses in specific fields of study that give students a head start on a degree program. Through CCP, students can further their educational goals in preparation for transfer to a four-year university or develop skills to enter the job market while saving both time and money. As families are looking for options for education, CCP is one way to keep students moving forward toward their future careers.”
More than 450 students from these three counties participated in the Career & College Promise program and have saved more than $300,000 in college tuition fees in one year. We invite those who did not participate to come explore their interests and potential.
For more information and qualification criteria click to www.mayland.edu/CCPSummer. For questions regarding eligibility, contact a Mayland High School Liaison at (828) 766-1215, ccp@mayland.edu or students may visit with the Mayland High School Liaison located at their high school campus. Registration for summer classes begins March 29 and deadline to sign up is May 13.
