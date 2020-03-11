Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a series of historic articles written about Mayland Community College from the 1970s.
”Mayland Tech’s First Graduate” (The Tri-County News — Nov. 11, 1971
The class in decoupage taught by Mrs. P. Gerald Clark has the distinction of being the first class to be graduated under auspices of the Mayland Technical Institute.
The class was taught in the Parish Hall, which is the lower floor of Trinity Episcopal Church in English Woods, Spruce Pine. Mrs. Clark had previously taught classes in decoupage under sponsorship of the McDowell Technical Institute.
Dr. O.M. Blake and Paul English were present on Thursday, Nov. 4, to present certificates and see the exhibit of beautiful objects which members of the class completed during the course.
Those receiving certificates included Mrs. Raymond King, Mrs. Thomas T. Lawson, Mrs. Claude Greene, Mrs. D.L. Phillips, Mrs. O.V. Tally, Mrs. Bruce Silvis, Mrs. Emma Franklin, Mrs. Robert Johnson, Mrs. Earl Van Horn, Mrs. Hayes E. Irons and Mrs. Dorothy Roach.
