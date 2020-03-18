Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a series of historic articles written about Mayland Community College from the 1970s.
"Mayland Technical Institute growing; more classes, more students enrolled" (The Mitchell Ledger - Dec. 16, 1971)
A total of 515 students have enrolled to date in 33 classes conducted by the recently established Mayland Technical Institute. These 33 classes represent a variety of areas, including 17 classes in crafts of various types, two classes in First Aid, and two Decoupage.
Mayland Technical Institute, in cooperation with the Industrial Services Department of the North Carolina Community College System, entered into an agreement last week with the Henredon Furniture Industries to train twenty-five new employees for the second shift. Fifteen new employees will be trained for the Machine Operator, five for the Assembler, and five new employees for the Finisher.
Classes have also been held in sewing, sewing machine attachments, Creative Stitchery, Macramé, Introductory Drawing, Fire Service, Small Engines Repair, New Industry Training, Principles of Banking Operations, Installment Credit. New classes are being added at the rate of one per day.
New classes will be forming in January in typing, shorthand, bookkeeping and others according to demand. As many as 15 students must be registered for a class before it can be started.
According to Paul English, Director of Adult Education, persons desiring to enroll in these or other classes should call Mayland Technical Institute at 765-7351 and ask that their names be placed on the prospects list. Requests have been received for a number of new classes, including Drafting and Blueprint Reading, Radio – TV Repair, Bricklaying, Welding, Refrigeration, Creative Writing, Ceramics, Sewing, Knitting, Tailoring, Cake Decorating, Art (painting) and Physical Fitness for Women.
Mayland Technical Institute was started in September of 1971. It is located in temporary quarters in the Ellis Building on Oak Street in Spruce Pine and it serves Mitchell, Avery, and Yancey counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.