SPRUCE PINE — With the 2022 Fall semester coming to a close, teachers and administration at Mayland Early College High School have announced those students who have excelled in the classroom during the recent semester by qualifying for its respective honor rolls.
Students qualifying for the "A" Honor Roll achieved grades of 90 or above on all high school and college grades included Chase Ambrose, Joshua Branche, Eli Buchanan, Christopher Heckle, Tyler Hedrick, Jocelyn Hiott-Rule, Kaitlyn Hollifield, Chloe Hughes, Tristan Justice, Oak Klein, Connor Miller, Tripp Minter, Scarlett Ogle, Caitlin Pittman, Marena Presnell, Maya Ramsey, Tova Reed, Lillia Roberts, Ana Schabilion Dos Santos, Eleanor Scott, Roby Sumerfield, Tristen Throckmoorten, Hayden Thomas, Kira Williams and Eilidh Winters.
Students qualifying for the "B" Honor Roll achieved grades of 90 or above on all high school and college grades included Alyssa Barnett, Sandy Bascilio, Miguel Benites, Silas Buchanan, Alexia Clawson, Aaliyah Duncan, Faith Fitzgerald, Jaston Fox, Cyrus Godbold, Leo Gross, Lukas Harmon, Bryson Herron, Annie Hobson, Gray Hofheimer, Ryleigh Jones, Amy Lafave, Morgan Langston, Noah Ledford, Dakata Lewis, Jackson McIntosh, Peyton Moore, Torin Musick, Zuha Naveed, Ivory Ramsey, Tobias Rogers, Victoria Swann, Kevin Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Jada Valentine, Sophia Welten, Aaron Willis, Jennifer Woody, Christy Zhao and Tiffany Zhao.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.