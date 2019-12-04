Early College students got a glimpse at some of the many career options they have to choose from thanks to the Mayland Early College Career Fair. With the help of many local businesses, employees and volunteers, these students were from various backgrounds and careers came to Mayland Community College to answer questions and give them an in-depth look at the various career options available in their field.
These various careers with different careers came to educate these high school students on the various options for careers, many of which would allow them to stay in the tri-county area. Mayland Early College students were shown the different career paths in various fields. Some of these careers include medical field, the arts, banking and finance, state highway patrol, photography, writing and reporting, the arts and entrepreneurship, auto mechanics, corrections officer, local industries and manufacturing, social services, and local county and government work.
If you would like more information on the Early College or Mayland, click to www.mayland.edu or call (828) 766-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.