LINVILLE FALLS — The Mayland Community College Foundation will host its annual Murder Mystery scholarship fundraiser at 7 p.m. on May 18, at Linville Falls Winery. This year’s theme is “Murder within a Murder Mystery”, and the plot revolves around a cast of unsuspecting actors preparing for opening night when something goes terribly wrong.
Mountain Heritage High School's award-winning drama department will perform this outrageously funny "who dunnit" that’s highly audience participatory. A three-course meal will be prepared and served by Avery High School’s culinary students. In addition to the food and fun, a beautiful selection of Linville Falls Winery wines will be available throughout the night.
Margaret Earley-Thiele, Dean of Advancement at Mayland community college says “Linville Falls Winery is the perfect, intimate venue for the performance, offering gorgeous views and amazing, local wine.” Earley-Thiele feels the annual event has strengthened the relationship between Mayland and the local high schools, giving students a taste of what Mayland has to offer. Angie Holtzclaw, drama teacher at Mountain Heritage High School added, “Students are excited to showcase their talents while providing educational opportunities to others. The actors enjoy the interactive performance, as well as knowing they are supporting scholarship funding for their community.”
Past events have raised enough funds to cover two full MCC scholarships for incoming students.
“The Murder Mystery Evening is a unique event for the high country because it showcases the talent within our local high schools and those high school students are helping raise funds for scholarships at Mayland, where they might attend upon graduation. The MCC Foundation is very grateful for the support of the Winery over the years,” said Earley-Thiele.
Tickets are $80 per person and all proceeds support scholarships for Mayland Community College students. The event begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Linville Falls Winery is located at 9557 Linville Falls Hwy, Newland, NC 28657.
