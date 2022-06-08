SPRUCE PINE —Mayland Community College will begin offering a new paramedic to associate degree in nursing (A.D.N.) program. Students can apply now to start the new degree program this fall. After successful completion of the NUR 215 bridge course, students enter the second year (A.D.N.) program. This two-semester progression pathway will allow certified paramedics to complete the education they need to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).
Mayland graduates of the Paramedic to (A.D.N.) program are prepared to function in beginning staff-level RN positions in a variety of healthcare facilities and are also prepared to continue their education if they choose to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).
“This new degree will allow paramedics to capitalize on their emergency medical services training as a pathway to a nursing career,” said Mayland’s Vice President of Instruction Rita Early. “For paramedics, registered nursing offers a great career progression and a breadth of job opportunities.”
The average entry wage for RNs is $29 to $58 per hour according US Bureau of Labor & Statistics. Further, the job outlook is extremely favorable – 9% growth rate from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.