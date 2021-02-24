SPRUCE PINE — The faculty in Mayland Community College’s Health Sciences department are like the coaches of a championship team. Year after year, Mayland’s Health Sciences programs achieve high marks and accolades, like the recent No. 8-ranked Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina.
Now, add another accomplishment to the list, as the graduating Associate Degree Nursing Class of 2020 has achieved an unprecedented 100-percent pass rate for the NCLEX-RN exam. The NCLEX-RN is a standardized national exam used to determine whether or not a candidate is prepared to practice as an entry-level nurse.
A total of 12 recent graduates of Mayland’s program passed the NCLEX-RN exam: Leigh Anna Buchanan, Hanah Evans, Ra’naa Gray, Whitney Harding, Catherine Honeycutt, Brittany Hughes, Autumn Staubitz, Machaela Stewart, Tiana Thomason, Brandy Laws, Jessica Miller and Tabitha Shelton.
“This excellent licensure pass rate is a testament to the hard-working health sciences faculty and determination exhibited by its students to succeed,” said Kim Ledford, Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing. “We are incredibly proud of these students and also, incredibly proud of our program. Mayland nursing students are excelling at a time when this high-demand occupation is becoming increasingly important to North Carolina, particularly in rural and underserved areas of the state.”
Leford added that she’s received multiple calls from recruiters and organizations looking to hire students out of the program—even before graduation.
“We have a great reputation for graduating students who are well-suited for the field,” Ledford noted.
One factor contributing to this is Mayland’s simulation lab. The lab creates additional opportunities for students to build confidence by applying the skills they learned in a clinical setting. Various human patient simulators help students practice clinical decision making and nursing judgement in a safe environment.
In conjunction with quality instruction, Mayland partners with many regional hospitals to ensure students receive the high-quality experiences necessary to achieve their goal of becoming a registered nurse.
For now, the celebration is short-lived. The Mayland Health Sciences faculty will enjoy this moment very briefly, as they are busy training the next group of nursing students for another championship run.
For more information about Mayland’s award-winning Health Sciences programs and upcoming classes, click to www.mayland.edu or call (828) 765-7351.
