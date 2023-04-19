Sometimes things happen in life and all we can ask is “why?” There seems to be no answers. People offer simple words and acts of kindness, but the hole in our heart remains. What do we do in these times? How do we cope? Where do we go for answers? How do we heal from the hurt?
I don’t know the answers to the “why,” but I do know the “Who?” His is known by several names: Jehovah, Yahweh, Savior, Creator, Master, Lord, but you might just simply know Him as God. He knows you better than you know yourself. He wrote you a love letter where you can look for some healing to the “why” in your life.
When God sent His Son to walk on this earth, He warned that we would experience times of trials and suffering. Jesus tells us in John 16:33 “I have told you these things so that in Me, you may have peace. You will have suffering in this world. Be courageous! I have conquered the world.” He also told us in the same passage that He offers the peace. He offers the cure for the hurt.
What does the word “peace” mean to you? John 27:14 offers a definition of the peace offered by Jesus. “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Your heart must not be troubled or fearful.” His peace is different from anything we can comprehend. His peace is the calm in the storm when we see nothing but unrelenting waves. His peace is the presence in the fire when we see everything being consumed. His peace is the rest for our soul when we feel we cannot.
He wants to give you this same peace! Remember, Jesus warned there would be hard times. He didn’t promise that following Him would eliminate suffering and pain. But he didn’t leave us without the cure for our pain. All we have to do is ask. The peace offered by Jesus is freely given. “Now we have not received the spirit of the world, but the spirit who comes from God, so that we may understand what has been freely given to us by God,” (1 Corinthians 2:12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.