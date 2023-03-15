Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
March is Social Work Month – a great time to celebrate the wonderful profession of social work and Crossnore’s amazing social workers. Per the National Association of Social Work Code of Ethics, “The primary mission of the social work profession is to enhance human well-being and help meet the basic human needs in all people, with particular attention to the needs and empowerment of people who are vulnerable, oppressed, and living in poverty.”
At Crossnore, our clients and staff benefit every day from this profession. In North Carolina, social workers have title protection. This means you are only a social worker if you have a social work degree (Bachelor of Social Worker, Master of Social Work, or Doctor of Social Work) or are certified, licensed, or associate licensed as a social worker.
Crossnore’s Social Workers
At Crossnore, we have staff who fit into each of these categories. As of the date of this article, Crossnore employs:
- 14 staff whose highest degree is a Bachelor of Social Work
- 18 staff whose highest degree is a Master of Social Work
- 1 staff whose highest degree is a Doctor of Social Work
- 7 licensed clinical social workers
- 9 licensed clinical social worker associates
We have social workers serving as cottage parents, child and family therapists, case managers, foster care workers, human resource, compliance, and administrative professionals, regional executives, and more. The majority of our senior program leadership team members are social workers! As a way to support the continued growth of the profession, we also regularly host social work interns at the bachelor and master level in all our regions and program areas.
The Impact of Social Work on our Careers
Social work education, certification, and licensure have had a strong impact on our social workers’ careers. And of course includes why they feel called to work at an agency like Crossnore.
We asked some of our Crossnore social workers to share how the profession of social work has influenced them. Here are some highlights of what we heard:
MKayla Nelson, MSW, LCSWA — Child and Family Therapist with our Campus-based Foster Care and Bridging Families programs in our Avery region:
“I initially became a social worker after watching my family work in the foster system as licensed foster parents. Being a biological child of foster parents, and building connections with children in foster care, who felt like my siblings, fostered a love for working in child welfare. Once in my undergraduate program, the multiple facets of the profession amazed me, and my love for social work grew. I continue to admire the comprehensiveness, ethical backing, and professionalism in the Social Work profession.”
Kacy Carter, MSW — Manager of Compliance, Learning and Development serving all of Crossnore’s programs
“My training as a Social Worker absolutely shows up at Crossnore daily! My social work education challenged me in unimaginable ways. I was blessed to gain awareness of my privilege, my naiveté, and my unconscious biases through tough assignments and immersion activities. I credit my amazing BSW program with helping me discover my passion for the whole person. To see beyond what is right in front of me and explore the unseen, unheard and often misunderstood part of a person’s story.”
Mark Cannon, BSW, MDiv — Cottage Parent on our Avery Campus
“I received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Youngstown State in 1986. Outside my 6-month practicum, I have not practiced social work (in a traditional way). Midway through college, I felt an undefined call to ministry and went to seminary two months after graduating. I reasoned that social work would lay a good foundation for serving people and counseling wherever seminary would take me. One of the practical benefits of my degree has been a sympathy and affinity for social workers in ministry and in my work at Crossnore as a cottage parent.”
Donna Ratcliff, MSW, LCSWA — Child and Family Therapist in our Campus-Based Foster Care program on our Avery Campus
“My journey as a social worker started with my husband and I becoming foster parents from 2010 to 2014. It was something I had wanted to do for a long time. Working with the children, social workers, Guardian ad Litems, biological families, and attending court led to me deciding to go back to school to get a degree that would allow me to work with these children in a deeper way when I felt like I could not continue fostering. My training for social work included internships through a variety of agencies that support children in foster care.”
Teyara Hudson, MSW, LCSW — Homebuilders Supervisor in our Triad region
“I decided to become a social worker my senior year of high school when applying to colleges. Once I got to NC State, I took an Intro to Social Work course and loved it. It was there that I learned that Social Workers are EVERYWHERE. The common misconception was, and is, that social workers just “take children away.” In actuality, there is so much more to social work than that and removing children from the home is the absolute last step if necessary. That one social work course taught me that social workers are not just employees for the Department of Social Services, but we also work in hospitals, police departments, schools, and even the army–just to name a few. I was completely shocked. I received my undergraduate degree from NC State and my Master’s at Howard University.
I started working at Crossnore in March 2018 as a Cottage Parent. Being a cottage parent gave me a lot of insight into parenting, child development, and trauma. I started as a therapist at Crossnore in the spring of 2019. Now as a supervisor for the Homebuilders program, it has come full circle. I work to keep families together and prevent children from being placed outside of the home.I had no idea that a program like this even existed. I love working with families because we learn so much from how someone grew up. Social workers can do anything!”
Blair Johnston, MSW — Executive Administrative Coordinator
“My training as a social worker informs all of my work. Social Work helps me to see people as fully human: with emotions, circumstances, past history, future goals, thoughts, family history, and values. As a social worker I have worked professionally in adoptions, full-time parenting, and case management. After 6 years in direct care, I am now working in an administrative support role.”
Angela Voss, BSW — Human Resources Manager
“My BSW taught me about human behavior and how to work with others. I have had many positions throughout my career, but my longest jobs have been in medical social work, volunteer management, and now Human Resources. The lessons I have learned through education and as a practicing social worker have been invaluable not only to me as an HR professional, but also in life. I have learned to be patient and more forgiving, while also learning a lot about human nature and behavior. An extra bonus is having met and worked with some of the most dedicated and kind social workers and therapists throughout the years. I am very blessed to know them and call them my friends.”
We are so grateful, not only for Crossnore’s many social workers, but to all of those social workers doing this difficult but amazing work in our communities day in and day out. We appreciate you, thank you, and honor you, this month and always!
