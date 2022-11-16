ASHEVILLE – Just as we are all experiencing “no such thing as business as usual” in many aspects of our personal lives—whether it be empty pet food shelves, our own sticker shock at the grocery store, rising air travel costs, or the unavailability of a necessary appliance—we are all needing to adjust to new current realities. MANNA FoodBank is also experiencing the “no such thing as business as usual” phenomenon in very significant ways as we are stretching to serve record numbers of our neighbors in need of food.
During our 2021-2022 fiscal year, the essential need for food remained very elevated; MANNA and our incredible partner network served an average 109,000 people each month—68% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Since then, the confluence of the rising cost of food, rent, utilities, fuel and more are creating a deeply concerning situation, with even more people finding it extremely difficult or impossible to make ends meet. Last quarter (July 1-September 30), an average of 127,000 people per month found themselves in need of our critical support—a 16% increase over already elevated levels of need, and an alarming 95% increase in the number of people struggling to put food on their tables since the pandemic began.
Just as we experienced during the shutdown, the economic challenges we are all facing are pushing a whole new group of people into food insecurity. Across our 250+ partner network, we are seeing more and more of the working poor, single parent families, seniors, young families, and those with disabilities or chronic illnesses who are faced with making impossible choices between food or medicine, diapers or food, putting gas in the car or getting groceries—and, with the community’s help, we are determined to be a lifeline for them.
Additionally, the indefinite duration and complexity of the supply chain issues we continue to experience are also resulting in a significant decline in the amount of food being donated—down 34% from FY20-21. As a result, we continue to find it necessary to purchase historic levels of food in order to meet the great need across our region and are having to pay higher prices to get it, up more than 18% since 2019. MANNA and many of our sister food banks are experiencing this new challenge. Currently, 70% of food banks are experiencing declines in food donations, and 95% are reporting increased food distribution costs.
Now more than ever, in order to weather this “perfect storm” around our food distribution efforts, we will need to continue to rely on the incredible generosity of the WNC community to help ensure that we do not miss a day in bringing desperately needed food to our neighbors.
“At such a time as this, our unwavering commitment to carefully stretch every resource remains paramount as we continue our laser focus on our core mission,” said Claire Neal, chief executive officer for MANNA FoodBank. “We are confident that, together, we will be able to continue to be there for all those who need our support across our 16-county region.”
Of all of the lessons learned over the past nearly three years since the pandemic hit, and through all of the twists and turns that we have navigated together, we are reminded on a daily basis of what is possible when good people come together around a shared mission.
About MANNA FoodBank
MANNA FoodBank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Western North Carolina since 1983. As an accredited member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, the mission of MANNA FoodBank is to involve, educate, and unite people in the work of ending hunger in Western North Carolina. MANNA serves more than 250 community-based nonprofit food assistance partner agencies in 16 Western North Carolina counties including the Qualla Boundary, and distributed 18.6 million pounds of food in 2021/2022. MANNA is a nonpartisan organization committed to sharing facts and information about issues related to hunger in Western North Carolina and how they affect those we serve. For more information, visit MANNAFoodbank.org, or call 828-299-FOOD.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.
