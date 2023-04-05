ASHEVILLE – This week, as the sun peeks over dreamy blue ridgelines on an early spring morning, thousands of people across the mountains of North Carolina are waking up with a shared mission for the day ahead: ending hunger for people across Western North Carolina.
Through a vast network of volunteers, businesses and nonprofits, thousands are stepping forward with a full heart, learning and educating others about the need in their community, and uniting together to make life a little better for their neighbors who are facing an empty plate. Across 6,434 square miles of rural mountain terrain, 16 counties including the Qualla Boundary, dozens of trucks are driving through hundreds of towns and thousands of neighborhoods. This week, an army of people is coming together to ensure that more than the equivalent of 40,000 meals will move across the mountains and onto peoples’ plates.
This massive daily action is happening today and has been happening consistently for 40 years. Now, this extensive network of caring people marks an incredible milestone.
This year, MANNA FoodBank is proudly celebrating 40 years of setting the table together with a compassionate community that makes up the safety net of hunger relief for WNC. MANNA is not just the warehouse from where the food bank operates or the trucks on the road: MANNA is every single person—staff member, warehouse volunteer, food donor, volunteer driver, pantry director, pantry volunteer, helpline volunteer, cash register donor, board member, event host, food drive supporter, artist, and restaurant partner—who has had a hand in helping get food to the many people across WNC who need a hand of support.
Thanks to this extensive network of community compassion, MANNA is happy to announce that they have hit a major milestone in our 40th year: the MANNA network has distributed over 300 million pounds of food since food distribution first began in 1983. This equates to a staggering 250 million meals provided to people in WNC over the last four decades.
Since MANNA began food distributions in 1983, the organization has grown, ever striving to meet the tremendous, growing need for food for thousands of families who are working hard every day to make ends meet.
- From 16 nonprofit partner agencies in 1983 to 267 today, the MANNA partner network agencies are the front door and the frontlines of emergency food distribution in communities across the mountains.
- From distributing 42,000 lbs. of food in 1983, MANNA now distributes 42,000+ lbs. daily.
- From the 4,000-square-foot basement at Eliada and using volunteers’ vehicles, MANNA operates from the now bursting-at-the- seams 50,000+-square-foot double warehouse on Swannanoa River Road with a fleet of 14 refrigerated trucks and one refrigerated van.
- Since MANNA’s first fresh produce distribution in the early 2000s, fresh food distribution efforts have grown, and more than 27% of the food MANNA now distributes is fresh produce alone.
MANNA will be celebrating these amazing last four decades throughout the year—including a big celebration planned for later this year!—so stay in touch through MANNA’s monthly email, Fresh News, and on their social media channels to be the first to know about upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.