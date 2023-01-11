AVERY COUNTY — One local nonprofit organization is making strides to protect the area’s natural beauty and keep the outdoors clean and litter-free.
Autumn McNay started Making W.A.V.E.S. in 2015. The group started as a club-type organization for homeschooled children in the area, such as McNay’s daughter. Some children from public schools joined, and eventually young adults and older volunteers began helping out as well, she said. Now, the group is for anyone who wants to get involved in community service projects, take care of the environment and spend time in nature.
The group does lake day cleanups, where it goes out in kayaks and canoes and collect trash. Most of what they pick up is fishing line, McNay said, and in the past they have even had to rescue animals that were tangled in the fishing line. McNay and her daughter, Evelyn McNay, volunteer at the May Wildlife Center. The group does park and river cleanups, typically picking up trash and debris around the river that runs through Newland, she said. The river cleanup began because a large storm knocked over the Family Dollar sign and the Making W.A.V.E.S. crew was able to clean it up, she said. Up until last year, they adopted a trail on Beech Mountain each year to keep clean.
Additionally, the group gathers food and supplies to benefit local pantries and food drives, she said. Through the Making W.A.V.E.S. Creations section of the group, McNay crochets and knits hats, plushies, cat toys and more to sell. The funds from the products she sells goes straight back to Making W.A.V.E.S., funding supplies the group needs such as gloves and paint, while also helping with the cost of decorating their parade floats and fostering and rescuing animals. McNay is a foster for Avery County Animal Support, and she has also held drives for ACAS and the Avery Humane Society where she sells her handmade items and gives the proceeds to those organizations, she said. A handful of the kids in Making W.A.V.E.S. are learning how to crochet or knit as well, and those that aren’t interested in learning help pick out what types of creations McNay should make or what charms she should use for her handmade earrings.
McNay writes a lot of her own patterns, especially for her amigurumi or stuffed toy creations.
The group is always looking for new members to become involved, McNay said.
“Our numbers very much diminished, but we are building back up right now,” she said. “That’s what this year has been about.”
To see what McNay has for sale, follow the Making W.A.V.E.S. Creations group on Facebook. Anyone can join the Making W.A.V.E.S. group on Facebook as well, even though it is private. Additionally, people can follow their foster animals through the 9 Odd Lives Facebook group.
