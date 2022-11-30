WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA — The MADE X MTNS Partnership has made gift shopping for all your outdoor enthusiast family and friends easy this Holiday season, with its WNC Outdoor Gift Guide, a gift guide website featuring local outdoor gear and apparel, “trail fuel” (food & beverages), outside experiences, and storewide brand deals.
Featuring Outdoor Gear Builders of WNC member companies, the guide is designed to help shoppers explore the many outdoor brands born in Western North Carolina, find perfect gifts for family and friends, and enjoy special holiday promotions and sales, while helping grow the local outdoor economy in these mountains.
“We all know how important it is to support local businesses year round, and particularly heading into the winter season. This guide is a fun and exciting tool to explore what gear is available for hikers, campers, bikers, paddlers, anglers, hunters, and more, right here in Western North Carolina, as well as local guiding companies that are ready to take you on adventures to make precious memories in these mountains. You might even be surprised to discover companies you didn’t realize are right here in your backyard!” says Outdoor Gear Builders of WNC Board Chair Anna Rawlins.
MADE X MTNS believes in celebrating and supporting local outdoor business companies. Plus, many of these local companies will use Giving Tuesday to give back to various conservation and outdoor access efforts around Western North Carolina. Visit the WNC Outdoor Holiday Gift Guide at madexmtns.com/gift-guide and follow @madexmtns on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.
About WNC: MADE X MTNS Partnership
The WNC: MADE X MTNS (Made By Mountains) Partnership is working to expand the outdoor industry and economy across North Carolina’s Appalachian region and catalyze rural development by building vibrant outdoor communities, driving outdoor industry growth, and empowering regional storytelling. For more information, visit madexmtns.com or @madexmtns
About Outdoor Gear Builders of Western North Carolina
The Outdoor Gear Builders of WNC are Western North Carolina-based companies collaborating to share talents, encourage new ideas and inspire each other. The OGB believes that outdoor-focused businesses should support one another, for the good of our economy, environment, and sanity! OGB provides the support network and resources to help its members thrive. Learn more at the OGB website.
