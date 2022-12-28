AVERY COUNTY — The past year has had its fair share of important stories, with everything from breaking news, statewide announcements, local happenings and everything in between. The following is a list of the top stories from 2022, picked from the hundreds of original stories published in the pages of The AJT.
January
Winter storm dumps more than foot of snow on Avery and surrounding areas
With more than a foot of snow and whirling winds, the region was packed full of traditional winter mountain weather.
A Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service ran from the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 15, through 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, and more than a foot of snow fell across many parts of Avery County.
According to the National Weather Service, northwest North Carolina took a heavy blow from the storm. Reports of as much as 12 inches of snow fell near Newland and Spruce Pine, with locally higher totals in the Banner Elk and Beech Mountain areas.
Visibility rates and levels of ice continued to be the most noteworthy areas of concern. During the height of the storm, Governor Roy Cooper and NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette urged residents to stay off the roadways unless travel was absolutely necessary.
Phillips nominated, sworn in as interim sheriff
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Avery County Board of Elections’ Executive Committee, along with the 19 precinct representatives, nominated and voted on recommending a new interim sheriff of Avery County following the resignation of then-Sheriff Kevin Frye.
Danny Phillips was the sole nominee to take over Frye’s position. Phillips had more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and served as the chief detective at ACSO, chief of Newland Police Department and served for six years at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Phillips retired in 2018.
Once Phillips was nominated, there was one final step before he could become the official interim sheriff. Avery County Commissioners had to confirm the nomination by the Republican Executive Committee before Phillips could be sworn in. The commissioners unanimously voted to adopt the resolution to appoint Phillips as interim sheriff, and he was sworn in on Friday, Jan. 28, in Courtroom B by Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus. Afterward, Gavenus swore in the deputies and detention officers.
Frye awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye was honored by coworkers, family, well-wishers and friends with a surprise reception at the Avery Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Frye’s final day in office as sheriff took place on Thursday, Jan. 27, as he began a new position as Director of Criminal Justice Programs for the NC Sheriff’s Association on Feb. 1.
Frye received a proclamation from the Avery County Commissioners, as well a plaque of appreciation from the Caldwell County sheriff. Additionally, Frye was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, given to him onstage by friend and former coworker on Beech Mountain and with Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Turbyfill.
Since its creation in 1963, the Order has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to North Carolina, have a particularly special achievement or as a gesture of friendship and goodwill.
February
Gerrish becomes third Newland town employee to resign
Newland Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish, who took on the role in September 2021, resigned from his position at town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Gerrish, a college-educated veteran with more than 20 years of career experience managing healthcare administration firms, stepped down from his position citing attitudes and actions of a number of Board of Alderman members as the ultimate reason for his departure.
Gerrish was the third Newland town employee to resign, coming on the heels of a pair of additional recent resignations. Public Works Supervisor Colby Benfield and Town Clerk Tammy Gardner also cited board acrimony as influential in their resignations.
Avery Vikings win third consecutive 1A state team wrestling championship, fifth championship in three years
Avery Vikings grapplers finished highest in team scoring regardless of classification at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships at Greensboro Coliseum from Feb. 17 to 19. A quintet of its grapplers brought home first-place medals as state champions, in addition to one runner-up placer and five additional Vikings making the podium with third-place state finishes.
In team standings, the Vikings was the highest-scoring school in Greensboro with a total of 196 team points, easily outdistancing second-place Robbinsville’s 134 points. Uwharrie Charter Academy placed third with 114 points, followed by Swain County (70) and Alleghany (52.5) rounding out the top 5 1A schools.
For comparison, the second-highest scoring school at the state championships, regardless of classification, was 3A juggernaut Fred T. Foard, who finished the day second overall among all schools with 177 team points.
Along with Levi Andrews being named Most Outstanding Wrestler, Coach Matthew Dunn and the Viking coaching staff were also named 1A Coaches of the Year for their efforts.
March
Banner Elk Puerto Nuevo catches fire
Departments across Avery County responded quickly to a fire that erupted on the morning of Saturday, March 5, at the Puerto Nuevo Restaurant, located on Hwy. 194 in Banner Elk, near Lowe’s Hardware, sparing the structure from extensive damage and loss.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, restaurant employees first noticed the smoke from the top of the facility upon arriving to prepare for opening the restaurant for lunch.
Once the fire was contained, firefighters determined that the bulk of the fire damage was limited to the cosmetic roofing elements, leaving the interior of the structure preserved, only experiencing smoke damage.
Following investigation on the scene, the fire was determined to be accidental, according to the fire marshal’s office.
All staff were accounted for and were able to safely exit the facility unharmed, Buchanan said.
Lees-McRae purchases Grandfather Home property
In a special presentation at Hayes Auditorium on Wednesday, March 23, Lees-McRae College President Lee King announced that the institution purchased the former Grandfather Home for Children property from the Children’s Hope Alliance.
The sale agreement included the Grandfather Home facilities, several hundred acres of forested land and Wildcat Lake. The property is 475 acres of land and is located in Banner Elk near the college campus.
Lees-McRae purchased the property with the intention of supporting the growing student body. The existing facilities have the potential to house more than 100 students and contain additional space for classrooms and offices. King shared his hope to integrate more experience-based learning opportunities, like living-learning communities, through the purchase of the Grandfather Home property.
Additionally, the Grandfather Home property was intended to be used to enhance majors like Outdoor Recreation Management and Wildlife Biology through the use of Wildcat Lake and the surrounding forested land.
April
Avery County Cooperative Extension hosts Report to the People
The Avery County branch of NC Cooperative Extension held its Report to the People event on Thursday, April 4, at the Heritage Park Community Center.
County Extension Director Jerry Moody explained that the department has collected more than 23 tons of unwanted pesticides since 1997 and that 11,500 citizens have used the Heritage Park Community Center since it opened, not including Covid-related uses.
Program Assistant for the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Melanie Cashion explained that the service works with limited-income families as much as possible and helps educate families on how to stretch their food dollar as much as they can. The program utilizes food knowledge to educate residents on the negative impacts of poor food choices.
Bobbie Willard, Extension Agent for the 4-H Youth program, reported that while Covid presented significant challenges, the department was able to be successful and actually grew. Some of the specific programs Willard discussed included the Avery JAM, which aims to keep mountain music alive and well; Avery Shooting Sports, which is influential for youth in Avery; and the Homesteader Program, which teaches kids to be self-sufficient with skills like sewing, cooking, fishing and gardening.
Livestock Extension Agent Michelle South explained the goal of the division, which is to help producers who raise livestock. The livestock program assists with castration, insemination, vaccination and nutrition.
May
ACHS holds ribbon cutting for new annex
Avery County education leaders, as well as local and state governmental officials and the community, gathered in the Avery High School’s new facility to cut the ribbon for the official completion of the largest renovation project in the school’s 50-plus-year history on Sunday, May 1.
Special guests for the occasion included state Senators Deanna Ballard, Warren Daniel and Ralph Hise. Pivotal local leadership was also on hand, including Avery County Board of Education Chairman John Greene and board members Kathey Aldridge, Jane Bumgarner, Pat Edwards and Ruth Shirley, as well as ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman. Avery County Commissioners were on hand for the ceremony, including Woodie Young, Dennis Aldridge and Tim Phillips.
Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward spoke during the ceremony, which also featured addresses from Greene, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Avery County Board of Commissioners Chair Martha Hicks, and Pierre Henwood with Boomerang Design of Charlotte, who served as the project manager.
Barrier shared that the project was the result of long-term team effort, while Hicks expressed appreciation to the county’s taxpayers for entrusting leadership to carry the project to completion. Hicks recognized the present and future students of ACHS who currently and, in years to come, will benefit from the commitment made by area leaders to provide an improved facility to promote learning and school pride.
ACHS seniors Brook Cheuvront and Baker Bumgarner represented the school’s student body in the official cutting of the ribbon signifying the project’s completion, while additional students, including the Avery High School JROTC Color Guard, presented colors in honor of the nation.
Sheriff candidates partake in friendly debate
A pre-election sheriff Candidates’ Forum took place on May 4 at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office Community Building in Newland.
The forum was co-sponsored by The Avery Journal-Times and the Avery Chamber of Commerce, with the event moderated by Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Oschner of television station WBTV in Charlotte.
By event’s end, there appeared to be few differences in priority or policy opinion between current chief deputy Lee Buchanan and challenger, retired highway patrolman Mike Henley, who claimed each other as friends and admitted that their respective opponent was well qualified for the job as Sheriff of Avery County.
If Buchanan had an edge, it was because he had long served in the Avery County Sheriff’s Department in multiple roles, from investigator to county jailer.
If Henley had an edge, it was that he brought a diverse law enforcement background from other agencies, not the least of which was his service as a state trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Buchanan maintained that he was already familiar with the different aspects of the sheriff’s office. He said that while he learns something every day, as a longtime deputy in those different roles he already knows most of the ins and outs of the Sheriff’s job.
Henley stated that he brings proven leadership skills gained from his work with the Highway Patrol, as well as with the Banner Elk Police Department. He stated that few law enforcement agencies in the nation have the processes and protocols as advanced as the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Divers recover body at Elk River Falls
Divers found the body of a drowning victim at Elk River Falls on Friday, May 20. Avery County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as 53–year-old Philip Williams. Williams was with the outdoor group Frontier Health Recovery Services when the incident occurred.
ACSO reported that the group was taking part in swimming activities when emergency personnel were called. ACSO and several emergency management officials responded to the incident.
Local EMS divers recovered the body after hours of searching. Sheriff Phillips notes that the cause of death was listed as drowning, and that no foul play was suspected.
Canvass finalizes primary election results
A canvass was held for the primary election on Friday, May 27, finalizing the results at the county level.
In Avery, 4,543 out of 12,411 registered voters cast their ballots, a total of 36.6 percent. In comparison, 1,432,746 out of 7,236,469 registered voters cast ballots statewide, a total of 19.8 percent.
In county Republican primary races, Robert Burleson was top vote-getter in the election for Avery County Commissioner, while incumbents Dennis Aldridge and Wood Hall “Woodie” Young Jr. rounded out the top three vote getters in the primary election.
Top-vote getters in the two seats available for the Avery County Board of Education race were Randy Singleton and Pat Edwards. Since the BOE election is nonpartisan, Singleton and Edwards did not have to appear on the November ballot and began serving on the board for their elected term beginning in July.
In the primary election for Avery County Sheriff, retired NC Highway Patrol officer Mike Henley was top vote-getter to win the Republican nomination for the office. Henley appeared on the ballot in the November General Election and, if elected, would begin serving in December.
In a battle between incumbent Republicans due to redistricting, Ralph Hise topped Deanna Ballard in voting in the county during the primary election for NC Senate Seat District 47, while Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx outpaced challenger Michael Ackerman in the primary both in county votes and overall to advance to the November general election.
Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis said there were no irregularities nor changes to results following the canvass by the board.
June
Cheri Beasley visits Grandfather Mountain
U.S. Senate candidate and former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley traveled up to Grandfather Mountain for a special tour on June 16.
Beasley, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat facing Republican nominee Ted Budd this November for the seat vacated by the retiring Senator Richard Burr, had been touring counties in Western North Carolina to hear from voters in rural communities. Grandfather Mountain was an important stop on her tour, she said.
Regarding her campaign, Beasley said she was very concerned about conservancy and addressing the climate crisis.
Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said he was very excited to have the opportunity to give Beasley a tour of the new conservation campus and the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, which at the time was in the final stages of construction and not yet open to the public.
New Wilson Center for Nature Discovery opens
Between two ribbon cuttings, a time capsule ceremony and a donor dinner, Grandfather Mountain had a busy month celebrating the opening of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery has been a work in progress since 2019, but was slowed down because of the pandemic and supply chain issues, Jesse Pope said. The center was tentatively planned to open to the public in July.
The Paul and Susie O’Connell Exhibit Hall has several interactive exhibits, including an interactive 3-D map of the mountain which shows the different seasons, trails, habits and key figures in the mountain’s history. The exhibit also has a video about climate and weather from Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist at ABC News. On top of all the exhibits and the Classroom in the Clouds, the Wilson Center also houses the Hodges Auditorium and Documentary Theatre, which was not ready to explore at the time of the event.
The Wilson Center was a part of the new Conservation Campus at Grandfather Mountain, which also includes the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, featuring an amphitheater and pavilion, the Cobey Botanical Garden and an electric car charging station.
Singing on the Mountain comes to an end
Music echoed in the valleys of Linville from voices singing gospel songs for the very last Singing on the Mountain event on Sunday, June 26. After 96 years, the gospel festival started by the Hartley family in 1924 came to a close.
The lineup of performers for the last event included many returners, such as The Cockman Family, Michael Combs, Patricia Smith, New Covenant and The Collective, joined by Erica McKinney.
After almost a century of lives being touched by music and faithful messages, performers and attendees alike were devastated to see it come to an end. The Cockman Family sang one of Johnny Cash’s songs, and New Covenant Gospel Music sang an Arthur Smith song to honor performers of the past who attended Singing on the Mountain and contributed to the lasting impact of the festival.
July
One dead, multiple injured at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games’ “The Bear” race
Multiple individuals were injured and one was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the start of the “The Bear” road race that stretches from downtown Linville to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:52 p.m. on July 7 in the parking lot of Chestnut Construction at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 221 prior to the start of the popular road race, according to Interim Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.
The collision occurred when a Ford Econoline van driven by James Russell Deni, 80, of Boone, attempted to leave a parked position and accelerated into a group of pedestrians. After impact with the pedestrians, the van struck a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and came to a final rest, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Julie A. Holderness, 72, of Greensboro died as a result of her injuries. Four others were also injured. Injuries ranged from leg injuries to neck injuries.
Deni was charged with Unsafe Movement and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, according to the State Highway Patrol. After preliminary investigation, SHP investigators did not believe the act to have been intentional.
The GMHG continued as planned, but the Grandfather Mountain Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 9, along with “The Bear” foot race, were canceled.
August
Avery County Best of the Best awards celebrated
The Avery Journal-Times 2022 Best of the Best awards on August 18 celebrated its fourth year of being presented, with an in-person celebration held for the first time at the Appalachian View venue in Newland.
Ballad Health, Stonewalls and Life Care Center of Banner Elk sponsored the 2022 awards.
For this year’s ceremony, Avery County Building and Planning Inspector and Avery County Legend Tommy Burleson provided inspiring remarks as keynote speaker, with music provided by Todd Wright and the High Country Jazz Trio and the event meal provided by Stone Walls. The AJT’s Henry Volk served as Master of Ceremonies.
This year, awards were given in more than 150 categories.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department awarded $50,000 Firehouse Subs Foundation grant
On Thursday, July 28, Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox reunited with the volunteer first responders from Linville Volunteer Fire Department who saved his life on Grandfather Mountain to present the department a check of approximately $50,000.
While vacationing in Linville in 2021, Fox suffered a heart attack on the Profile Trail. Rescuers from LVFD trekked more than five miles to stabilize and evacuate him, saving his life.
The check presented was from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Through the grant application, LVFD applied for a defibrillator and mobile resuscitation system, which the department needed but could not afford without the grant, said volunteer firefighter Joe Hawkins. In situations where CPR is necessary, the mobile resuscitation system can be a game-changer, Hawkins said.
S
eptember
Avery A&H Fair is success despite downpour
The 2022 Avery A&H Fair took place from September 7 to 10 and went very well despite uncooperative weather on Saturday.
Friday night had a record-breaking attendance, with 2,500 people visiting in one day, said Jerry Moody, Avery County Cooperative Extension Director. The outdoor activities had to stop early on Saturday due to the rain, but a couple hundred people still attended the livestock shows and concerts that day, he said.
Kasper brought back the talent show this year, which proved to be a hit with the crowd, she said. Tasha Dellinger won the overall Best of Show award for the talent show and performed Saturday afternoon. Kella Clark was chosen to be the 2022 Avery County A&H Fair Queen and subsequently made an appearance at the fair each night.
Artistic and agricultural vendors set up each day within the Avery Community Center to meet patrons and sell their goods. Crafts, flowers, vegetables, canned produce and more that were entered in competitions at the fair sat on the tables within the center of the community building for patrons to browse as well.
High Country Charitable Foundation awards grants to more than 30 nonprofits
On Monday, Sept. 26, dozens of local organizations gathered at the Party Barn in Banner Elk to receive grants from the High Country Charitable Foundation.
In total, HCCF awarded grants to 34 local nonprofit organizations, totaling more than $580,000 between them. To receive the grant, organizations had to be a nonprofit located in Avery County and operating for a minimum of two years. The funds from the grant were required to go toward projects in Avery County only, and only for the project that was specified in the organization’s grant application.
October
45th annual Woolly Worm Festival draws large crowd
Thousands flocked to Banner Elk on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, to attend the 45th annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
The weekend’s warm weather paired with the bold oranges, yellows and reds of the peaking fall leaves made for the ideal setting for the festival – something that was demonstrated by the estimated 12,000 guests that attended the festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, alone.
Vendors from the High Country and beyond came to sell jewelry, handcrafted wood pieces, soaps, paintings, prints, leather crafts, glass art and more. One craft vendor ran out of items on Saturday, and two more ran out of items on Sunday, Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anne Winkelman said. Much like the craft vendors, two of the food vendors did so well that they ran out of food before the festival was over.
This year’s final race was between worms “Ding Dong Daddy,” “Karl,” “Porta Potty,” “No Snow,” “Twinkle Butt,” “Cheeze-It” and “Willie.” Ding Dong Daddy was off to a promising start at Saturday’s final race, but by the last few seconds, it was a toss-up as to which worm would finish above all the rest. The worms were neck-and-neck until Porta Potty got a boost of energy and crossed the line, winning the race.
New Hampshire man dies at Grandfather Mountain
A man’s body was recovered by emergency personnel at the base of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain after a call was dispatched from the mountain at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, reporting a missing person.
The body was recovered following a search and, according to Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident appears to be an accidental fall that resulted in a fatality. Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley identified the victim as Todd A. Buckman, 53, of Troy, N.H.
Agencies that responded to the incident included Linville Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Management, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff, according to the release from Grandfather Mountain.
November
Boone and Church win National FFA Talent Competition
Boone and Church was one of 30 acts to be accepted into the 2022 National FFA Talent Competition in Indianapolis. Jaxton Boone and Eli Church were freshmen at ACHS, Ethan Church was a senior at ACHS and Walker Boone was a freshman in college.
Boone and Church performed at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Indianapolis Colts play, Ethan Church said. Their performance was streamed on ffa.org and broadcast on RFD-TV. After it was announced that the group won on Friday, Oct. 28, they were invited to play during the American FFA Degrees ceremony the following day.
When Boone and Church came home on Sunday, Oct. 30, they were met at the Tennessee border by a bus of students, Sheriff Mike Henley and a few others to escort them back to ACHS. People lined the streets along the route with signs congratulating the boys on their achievement. At the high school, there was a “Pack the Commons” event where around 100 friends, family and community members welcomed Boone and Church home.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stops in Newland
This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce named Ruby, came from the Pisgah National Forest. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the tree arrived at Heritage Park in Newland on an extremely lengthy tractor trailer.
Several guest speakers had brief presentations, some of which included County Manager Phillip Barrier, Avery County Commission Chair Martha J. Hicks, Jennifer Greene from the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody, Sandy Stewart from North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pisgah National Forest biologist Lorie Stroup and U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.
Around 100 people were there to welcome the drivers and tree to Newland. Then, everyone was encouraged to sign their names on the side of the trailer, and could even include messages wishing Ruby and the drivers safe travels or a Merry Christmas.
Midterm election results
The county canvass for the 2022 midterm election took place on Friday, Nov. 18, finalizing election results.
Incumbent Republican Dudley Greene pulled in the most votes for NC House District 85 with a total of 5,329. His opponent, Democrat Robert Cordle, received 1,450 votes.
Three candidates ran for the three open positions on the Avery County Board of Commissioners. Robert Burleson received the most votes with 4,539, followed by Woodie Young, Jr. with 4,333 votes and Dennis Aldridge with 4,306 votes. Burleson and Young received the highest number of votes, so they will serve a four-year term, while Aldridge will serve a two-year term.
Republican Ted Budd won the race for U.S. Senate in Avery County with 5,089 votes, taking the spot of retired senator Richard Burr. Democrat Cheri Beasley had the second highest among of votes, but still fell far behind with 1,595 total. For the U.S. House race, incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx took the lead with 5,254 votes, while Democrat Kyle Parrish had 1,543.
Two Republican candidates won the NC Supreme Court Associate Justice seats. Richard Dietz snagged seat 3 with 5,178 votes against Democrat Lucy Inman, who received 1,593 votes. Seat 5 went to Republican Trey Allen, who had 5,132 votes and ran against Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV, who received 1,664 votes.
December
Midterm election winners sworn in
Several new and returning county officials were sworn in at the Avery County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5.
Teresa Benfield ran unopposed for Clerk of Superior Court in the midterm election. After she was sworn in by Judge Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Benfield swore in her staff.
Following Benfield, Eggers-Gryder swore in the county commissioners that were on the ballot during the midterm. New elect Robert Burleson was sworn in first, and he was joined by his wife, Jeannie Burleson. Burleson will replace outgoing Commissioner Blake Vance.
After Burleson, Commissioner Dennis Aldridge was sworn in for another term. Finally, Commissioner Wood Hall “Woodie” Young, Jr., was sworn in and was joined by his granddaughter, Alyssa Carter. Burleson and Young received the highest number of votes, so they will serve a four-year term, while Aldridge will serve a two-year term.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne was on hand to swear in Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley and his deputies. Henley was sworn in as interim sheriff in June after interim Danny Phillips retired, and he ran unopposed in the midterm. Henley was joined by his wife, Vanessa, while he recited his oath.
Afterward, Horne called the detention officers to the front of the courtroom to be sworn in, and the justice also administered the oath for the rest of Henley’s deputies.
