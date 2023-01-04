NEWLAND — Richard Keith Tutterow, who left behind a legacy of educational and spiritual service in Avery County, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, at the age of 87.
Tutterow was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in the Center community near Mocksville. He graduated from Mocksville High School in 1953 and enlisted into the Army afterward, serving two years in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He and his brother Junie enrolled at what was then Appalachian State Teachers College and worked at Crossnore School as a dorm assistant. Their uncle, Glenn “Pop” Jarvis, was a dorm parent and principal of Crossnore Elementary School at the time and provided the brothers guidance during their time as dorm assistants.
In 1959, Tutterow transferred to Emory & Henry College in Abingdon, Virginia, to pursue his calling to ministry. He served six United Methodist churches in Ashe County, and met his future wife, Patricia Graybeal, in the process.
After they were married on June 25, 1961, the two enrolled at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, and graduated in 1964. Tutterow ended with a Master of Divinity degree and later returned to Appalachian State University to earn his Master of Education in Administration in 1976.
After graduating, the couple moved to Newland and Tutterow began serving churches in the area. He served five churches in the Elk Park-Newland Charge until June 1971, when he decided to step back into the world of education. From then until his retirement in 1995, he served in various roles throughout the Avery County School System, working as a teacher and principal at Avery County High School, Elk Park Elementary School, and Avery Middle School over the years.
While current ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman did not really get to work with Tutterow, the impact that Tutterow made upon the Avery County School system is still evident, he said.
“He has a tremendous history with Avery County Schools and he really did a lot to keep the school district moving forward,” Brigman said. “His leadership is still being felt in terms of the improvements made throughout the system. We’ll keep his family in our thoughts and prayers as they experience this loss.”
In addition to Tutterow’s work within the schools, he also served on the Board of Education throughout the years. He resigned from the board in September 2017 due to health reasons.
“We’re going to have a deficit here because of the wisdom that he brings to this board and the experience that he has had. He has been so faithful to this board,” Board of Education Chair John Greene said on the board’s behalf following Tutterow’s resignation. “Mr. Tutterow is usually the first one here, and he has taken his role as a board member very seriously and has executed it very faithfully. He has been our eyes on policies to make sure we are on track, and you can tell even by his prayers where his heart is: it’s for everyone in Avery County, our educators and teachers, but especially for the children of Avery County.”
Jane Bumgarner, who served on the board with Tutterow and was also a student of his, said that he will be missed dearly.
“He was my elementary and middle school principal, and then 20-plus years later, he became a coworker and a mentor,” Bumgarner said. “He was a wonderful coworker and we talked about so much more than education, like communion and baptism. Not always agreeing, but always with respect and love.”
In 1977, Tutterow returned to ministry part-time, serving Banner Elk United Methodist Church, Liberty United Methodist Church and Piney Grove United Methodist Church in Watauga County for 14 years, as well as Avery Parish Associate Pastor for five years and the Altamont & Jonas Ridge United Methodist Churches for six years. In 2002, he retired from ministry in the United Methodist Church, but returned in 2007 to serve six more years at Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Rev. Tutterow’s Memorial Service will be held at Boone United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial gifts may be made to “Reaching Avery Ministry” (RAM’s Rack) at PO Box 234, Newland, NC 28657 or the Faith Promise Mission Fund at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28607.
