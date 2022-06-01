ELK PARK — From farm to table; from dream to reality. This is the vision of Amos and Kaci Nidiffer that has materialized into the “The Liar’s Table” on Hwy. 19E in Elk Park.
The retail store will feature farm-fresh produce, farm-raised meats, fair-trade organic coffee and artisan breads from their Trosly Farm and greenhouses, along with products from other local and regional sources. Many of these prepared foods are ready to take home, including beans, jams, local honey and handmade chocolates.
The shop is located on the site of the former longtime Country House Restaurant. One of the features of the restaurant was a “Liar’s Table,” where anyone could spin a tale over a cup of coffee. This “light-hearted tradition” will continue, as the current store will still have seating for 10 to 12 people who can indeed share a tall tale over some coffee or espresso, and enjoy the fresh baked goods. Visitors can also get some hand-dipped ice cream, as well as a sandwich or salad to go.
However, the focus of the new store is also to feature one-of-a-kind gifts that include soaps, candles, jewelry and books. A section of the store is devoted to offering a wide selection of books “from the classics to current events to kids favorites.”
Their European-style sourdough bread, naturally fermented, is baked on site and available for sale, along with other prepared foods ready to put on your table. The store will also feature local eggs and dairy products, as well as cake mixes and seasonal produce as it becomes available. The meat selections include Trosly Farm ground beef as well as locally raised pork and sausage.
In the future, the Nidiffers intend to offer some bread-making workshops and cooking classes as well as whole-animal butchery classes. Eventually all will be able to book a private event at The Liar’s Table. The couple also has an idea to offer a farm-to-table supper club with their produce. The feasts will include a five-course meal on site, at the Evergreen Barn, or in your home.
The store opened for business on May 25, and will be open for customers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays. For more information on the business, as well as upcoming events, click to the business’s website at www.theliarstable.com.
