The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, is a federal assistance program for women who are pregnant, have had a baby in the last six months, are breastfeeding an infant under 12 months, as well as infants and children up to 5 years of age. The WIC program provides supplemental nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care and community resources to program participants.
The NC WIC program continues services during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been some modifications in how services are provided. WIC services have been and continue to be offered over the phone. If you have a scheduled appointment, a WIC staff will contact you to conduct your appointment over the phone, make your WIC benefits available and schedule your next WIC appointment. If you would like to apply for WIC that can also be completed by phone. Plans for returning to in-person appointments will be reviewed in May 2021.
To be eligible for WIC a person must also:
- live in North Carolina
- meet the income eligibility scale Families participating in SNAP, Medicaid or NC Health Choice are automatically income eligible.
- have an identified nutritional risk as determined by a health professional.
You can apply for the WIC Program from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling:
- Avery County WIC (828) 733-6052 at 545 Schultz Circle, Newland, NC
- Mitchell County WIC (828) 688-4668 at 130 Forest Service Drive, Suite A, Bakersville, NC
- Yancey County WIC (828) 682-4198 at 202 Medical Campus Drive, Burnsville, NC
You may also complete an online referral at: https://www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
