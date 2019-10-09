Girls Volleyball
On Oct. 1, Avery girls volleyball played Mitchell in an away conference match. The Vikings fought hard and ended up winning the first two sets by a few points. The third set ended up being tied, and the Vikings had to push to gain a lead and eventually take the set. Avery ended up defeating Mitchell in straight sets 3-0.
The Vikings played again on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when it traveled to Madison.
Boys SoccerAvery boys soccer played against Madison on Monday, Sept. 30. The Vikings fought hard and scored once during each half. The game was hard fought on both sides, but Avery ended up losing a one-goal match by a 3-2 final score at home in the conference game.
The Vikings played Polk County on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The Big Red fought hard and scored two goals within the first set. Polk scored two goals as well and the first 40 minutes ended in a tie at 2-2. After a hard-fought second half, Avery fell short in the match, 4-2.
Boys soccer plays again at home on Monday, Oct. 7, against Owen in a conference matchup.
Girls Tennis
Avery girls tennis tangled at home against Polk, coming up short to the Lady Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Vikings played again on Thursday, Oct. 3, against Owen.
The Vikings return to the hardcourt on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Western Highlands Conference Tennis Tournament.
JV Football
Avery junior varsity football played at Elizabethton on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Vikings faced a tough competitor and fought hard, but ended up losing the game 41-0.
The Vikings play again on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mountain Heritage.
For more information on Avery High School athletics, click to www.averyschools.net/athletics-information.
