Local schools enjoy fun-filled first day
Compiled By Lily Kincaid
lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com
Aug 24, 2022

Karen Boone with new kindergarten students at Freedom Trail. Photo courtesy Freedom Trail Elementary

Secretary Shannon Cook and tutor Josh Cook at Freedom Trail during its first week festivities. Photo courtesy Shannon Cook

Drema Hayes hugging a student as she and FTES principal Emily Dellinger kickoff the school's first week activities. Photo courtesy Freedom Trail Elementary

Freedom Trail art teacher Lane Worrell during the school's first House Party on Friday, Aug. 19. Photo courtesy Freedom Trail Elementary

Faculty and staff at Riverside Elementary School. Photo courtesy RES

The front door of Riverside Elementary was decked out on Monday, Aug. 15, the first day of class. Photo courtesy RES

Melinda McKinney reading "Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes" to her preschool class at Riverside Elementary. Photo courtesy RES

Riverside Elementary decorated the hallways with their school colors, welcoming students back for their first week. Photo courtesy RES

Fourth graders at Riverside Elementary harvested vegetables from the school's garden beds to take home. Photo courtesy RES

The following are scenes from the first few days of school at Riverside and Freedom Trail elementary schools.
