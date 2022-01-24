HIGH COUNTRY – A local nursing assistant and nursing student wanted to show appreciation for health care workers in the Watauga area, so she created a fundraiser
Chelsea Kilgore, a certified nursing assistant for more than 10 years and current nursing student at Caldwell Community College, created the Adopt a Healthcare Worker fundraiser after experiencing first-hand what it’s like to work in the medical field during a pandemic.
Adopt a Healthcare Worker is a fundraiser that supports health care workers and allows community members to provide them with an eco-to-go cup filled with candy to thank them for everything they do.
Through the fundraiser, 127 health care workers have been sponsored across Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Wilkes counties as of Jan. 20.
“I just wanted to figure out a way to help them see that we need them,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore worked as a nursing assistant at Watauga Medical Center during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got burned out with it,” Kilgore said. “It was very difficult watching so many people that were so sick and people not taking COVID seriously.”
After watching many of her coworkers and family members who also work in health care become burnt out from the constant demands of the industry, Kilgore decided to do something to recognize and appreciate their hard work.
“Gosh, it’s just so hard,” Kilgore said. “You want to do everything you can for everyone and understaffing makes it very difficult.”
As Kilgore was working as a nursing assistant at Watauga Medical Center, she described the difficulties of understaffing and employees becoming sick.
Though she was typically stationed on the surgical floor, Kilgore floated around and assisted nurses where they needed help caring for patients.
Kilgore recounted a time that she helped one of her COVID-19 patients wash their hair after no one else had time to do so.
“She couldn’t get up out of the bed without her oxygen dropping,” Kilgore said. “And she sticks out to me because I washed her hair. And she said, ‘You have no idea how much this means to me.’”
Kilgore described the exhaustion of working a 12-hour shift and returning home in tears.
“We don’t realize how much we’re doing until something like that happens,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore’s mother has worked as a nurse in Watauga County for over 30 years. She said her mother is one of her motivator’s for starting this fundraiser.
“She’s my inspiration,” Kilgore said. “Just watching how much she does for other people and all the compassion she puts into delivering health care to people.”
To contribute to Kilgore’s fundraiser, visit the Adopt a Healthcare Worker Facebook page at tinyurl.com/44xdb34e.
