NEWLAND — The Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club from Elk Park brought a donation of $700 to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. This money will be used by the Employee Activity Committee to buy clothes and toys for Avery County children as they conduct their Cops for Christmas operation this year.
“We are so glad for the community support that we have and for this group to bring $700 so that we can make Christmas better for children who otherwise may have a very limited Christmas,” said Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
The Covid pandemic has made life tough for so many Avery County families and the Avery Sheriff’s Office is doing its part in trying to help out those needy families. Each year the Sheriff’s Employee Activity Committee takes more than 20 children shopping, spending about $300 per child for clothing, toys and other items.
“The community support has been great and I really want to thank the Ghost Riders for their generous contribution to make Christmas great for some deserving children,” Frye added.
