BEECH MOUNTAIN — John Charles Smith, who donated numerous items to the Beech Mountain History Museum and worked as a teacher at Watauga High School for many years, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30.
Smith, who was known affectionately as “JC” by his friends and family, had an impeccable memory, especially when it came to history, said Ann Iles, former president of the Beech Mountain History Museum. His daughter, Angie Denton, remembers him as someone who had a lot of stories and loved sharing them with others.
“Dad never forgot anything he learned,” Denton said. “He said he got it from his mother. I would call him, and he would sing a song or tell me a poem or tell me a joke, and tell me he heard it 40 years ago, or 70 years ago. His mind was just amazing. He knew every president and their vice president and some fact about them. He was a trivia nightmare.”
Smith graduated from Cranberry High School in 1949 and was drafted into the Korean War in 1951. While he was in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, his grandmother died and he hitchhiked the whole way back home, Denton said. He got sick and spent a month in the hospital with pneumonia, during which time his group was deployed to Europe. He was then deployed to Korea with another group once he recovered.
While Smith was waiting to go to basic training, however, he came across a traveling salesman. After talking for a little bit, the salesman told him that his son was going to basic training as well, and asked Smith to look him up when he got to training. Smith agreed and asked the man to write to him, as he worried he would get homesick while he was gone. The man gave Smith’s address to his daughter, telling her to write to him as a way of supporting the troops, Denton said. Smith found the man’s son and they became fast friends at basic training, taking care of each other. The two were eventually separated after Smith’s hospital visit, but a young Kathleen Moore continued to write Smith letters. Things began to get more serious, and when Smith came home on leave, he finally got to meet her and eventually, he married her.
“I found the love letters he wrote her in Korea,” Denton said. “So I actually got to see their pen pals go into a full-blown proposal in letters. I wouldn’t take anything for those letters.”
Once he came home for good in 1953, Smith found it hard to get a job, as there was an influx of men returning to their jobs after deployment and not nearly enough jobs. A recruiter suggested that he go back to school, and not long after, he and his brother applied and got into Lees-McRae College. Then, Smith went on to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Appalachian State.
“He really took to learning real fast,” Denton said. “He found that it wasn’t as boring as high school.”
Smith started as an English teacher, but quickly realized that he didn’t enjoy grading papers. While he worked at Watauga High School, they learned that he was building his own house, making him the perfect fit for the vocational department they wanted to start. He went on to be the carpentry teacher there for 34 years, where he and his students would build houses. Denton recalls her father building more than 10 houses, along with the Board of Education building and the janitor’s house at Watauga High School. After he and his students built a house, they would sell it and use the funds to build the next one, Denton said.
He crafted outside of school, too. He built a cradle when Denton’s son was born, a play house, a dog house and did work like building decks throughout the summers.
“He built a barn by himself,” Denton said. “I’m talking a full size, double-decker barn that he built in the backyard. I said, ‘Dad, how did you get all this up here?’ He said, ‘My friend Archimedes helped me.’”
Iles had a similar story to tell about Smith. When he delivered a coffin made by John Harmon, his wife’s grandfather and the “coffin man” of Beech Mountain, to the Beech Mountain History Museum, she was stunned at how he got it out of the attic by himself.
“Mr. Smith, how in the world did you get that coffin out of the attic and out into your car?” she recalled asking, to which he simply replied “Archimedes.”
“Dad loved levers and pulleys,” Denton said. “He said they would take him longer, but that he and Archimedes got it done.”
Smith rarely taught by telling, Denton said. For 50 years, he taught a men’s Sunday School class, and every time he taught, he did something “show-and-tell,” saying that they wouldn’t understand if they couldn’t see it, she said.
“He was the greatest grandpa,” she said. “He was talking to the grandkids about a waterwheel and they all just kind of looked at him sideways and said, ‘What is a waterwheel?’ and ‘What’s its purpose?’ So he built one on the creek we lived on – he built one in the backyard. He said they wouldn’t understand it if they didn’t see it work, so he built a waterwheel so they could understand what it looked like.”
Smith had a deep interest in antiques, and over the years he donated around 20 items, large and small, to the Beech Mountain History Museum, Iles said. Along with the coffin, he donated a vintage grain cradle and included a photo of his father using it to demonstrate what it was used for. Many of the items that he donated can still be found in the Harmon exhibit at the museum, but some are spread out throughout the facility, Iles said.
“What he’s given us is invaluable,” Iles said. “Money would not replace what he’s given us. They’re very, very important for history, and very precious for us.”
Before Smith passed, he requested that in lieu of flowers, people send memorial donations to the Beech Mountain History Museum.
“He loved history, and he had a great memory,” Iles said. “He knew so much about Old Beech Mountain... He has just been such a wonderful resource for us at the museum, and we’ve loved him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.