AVERY COUNTY — It’s time to start planning to Skate For Kids’ Sake, happening April 1, 2023, to raise essential funds for the mentoring programs coordinated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Roller skaters will have some fun and, at the same time, provide support to local youth.
Money raised during this inaugural event helps community children by enabling BBBSWNC staff to recruit and vet prospective “Bigs” who commit to being a steadfast presence in the child’s life for at least a year. Supported by professional BBBS staff locally in each of the 18 Western North Carolina counties that BBBSWNC serves, these matches have shown that they improve a child’s success in school and in life.
Skate For Kids’ Sake will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Riverside Roller Rink, Burnsville. Tickets, $8 each, are available at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/skateforkidssake/event/sfks/. Skaters will have two hours of skating, plus a skate rental, a slice of pizza and a drink.
The theme of this year’s Skate For Kids’ Sake – “Once Upon A Time” – reflects BBBSWNC’s commitment to improving its Littles’ reading skills. BBBSWNC is enlisting literacy partners locally to make books and reading more available to Littles here at home. The literacy initiative is meant in part to help local children make up ground they lost during the pandemic. Plus, reading is fun!
Costumes are encouraged (in keeping with the “Once Upon A Time” theme, bowlers can consider their favorite book characters for inspiration).
BBBSWNC, which is holding Bowl For Kids’ Sake events in other WNC counties in March, has set a campaign goal this year of $100,000, all of which will go toward its mission to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSWNC has more than 200 children waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Bigs spend as little as an hour every couple of weeks with their Little, just hanging out and talking. Some Bigs start out with their Little at school, during school hours. Some matches move on – or begin – as Community-Based Matches and do things like hike, bike, get a snack, or participate in other activities, many of which BBBSWNC organizes or has discounts for.
BBBSWNC has served thousands of children since it began more than 40 years ago. An affiliate of the largest, most trusted child empowerment organization in the country (BBBS of America), BBBSWNC places the child’s safety first and works with the parents/guardians to find a Big who will make a difference in a child’s life. Caregivers and prospective Bigs can learn more at www.bbbswnc.org.
To learn more, contact Melissa Blevins Dale, BBBS Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Program Coordinator, at (828) 385-2703, AMY@bbbswnc.org.
