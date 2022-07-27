AVERY COUNTY – Michael C. Hardy is well known in the Avery County community as the official-unofficial local historian. His knowledge of the area is vast and wide, but even larger is his knowledge of the entire Old North State. His newest publication, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” has been subconsciously in the works for two decades, as he has accumulated more and more information about the places we call home in North Carolina.
An accomplished writer and historian, Hardy has received many honors, from the title of North Carolina Historian of the Year in 2010 by the North Carolina Society of Historians to receiving the Alice Parker Award for Outstanding Work in Literature and Arts from the University of Alabama, his alma mater. As the eighth book in his collection of publications with History Press, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina” is clearly a work of love for preserving history.
Q: What was your process for writing “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina?” How long did it take you? Have you traveled to all these places?
A: “I have probably been to 90% of the places in the book already at some point in the past 20 years. There’s probably only a couple of places that I haven’t been that I mention in the book as far as how long it took me to write it. That’s kind of a trick question, because on one hand, I’ve been working on this for 20 years. On the other hand, I sat down and it took me about four months to actually write the book. It was a fun project! Basically, how the book flows is ‘here are these sites, here’s a little bit of information about them, and you should go see ‘em!’”
Q: What inspired you to write it?
A: “Well, as far as why I wrote it, for many years I have been traveling all over North Carolina. There are so many great historic spots, and so many little pieces of history that don’t usually get ‘airtime,’ for lack of a better word. And so in this project “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” I tried to pull out a lot of those little pieces. Of course, the big pieces are in there, like The Wright Brothers and Blackbeard the Pirate. But I wanted to dive deep into the little pieces of history and tell folks that there’s more to the story of North Carolina than just The Wright Brothers. Every county in the state has great pieces of history, and that’s why I decided to put this book together.”
Q: Do you have a favorite story or time period? Is there a story you’ve included that you think is the most interesting?
A: “I am a late 18th century to 19th century kind of guy. For the most part, that’s my first love when it comes to history. But I also included some lesser-known things about the area, like North Carolina’s connection to the space race, places like Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill. There were all the early astronauts trained in stone navigation at Morehead. I greatly enjoyed that chapter. I write a lot about war history, so that chapter took like a day to write. But I enjoyed it all, I really did.
I really hope people will take the book and go to a lot of these places. Our history is so rich and I think sometimes we neglect so much of it. Did you know that there are just more than 500 museums and historic sites in North Carolina? And of course, they’re not all in the book, but there are greater than 500 of them. Maybe one day, I’ll get to all of them, but you can find a lot of them in the book.”
Q: What is one place that you would suggest for any of your readers to visit that you either wrote about in your book, or is just among those 500 sites?
A: “I would start at the Museum of History in Raleigh. The State Museum is just fantastic. It has pieces of Queen Anne’s Revenge (Blackbeard’s pirate ship) and parts of the lunch counter from Woolworth’s in Greensboro (where the Greensboro Sit-In during the civil rights movement took place). The museum has Civil War items and World War Two items. It’s the one place that, of the 500 in the state, everybody needs to visit.”
Hardy’s book is available for sale at his website, michaelchardy.com, as well as the Avery County Museum. Hardy will host a book signing in Newland at the Morrison Public Library at 6 p.m., on Thursday, July 28.
