AVERY COUNTY — Avery County’s only Girl Scout Troop earned its Silver Award earlier this year, and in the next few years, each of the members will work toward their Gold Awards.
Troop 2739 consists of four girls: Katherine Willis, Kalleigh Dean, Kylie White and Allie Dale. Dean, White and Dale have been in the troop for eight years, and Willis has been in the troop for four years. All of the girls went to Crossnore Elementary School together, where the troop was formed.
“We’ve all been in Girl Scouts together for so long, and we’ve made a lot of new relationships,” Dale said. “Kalleigh’s a year younger, so if it wasn’t for Girl Scouts it would be harder for us to hang out with her.”
White, Dale and Willis are now in ninth grade and Dean is in eighth grade, but when they completed their project earlier this year, they were all in middle school. For their project, they decided to refurbish the playground at Crossnore Elementary School, Dale said.
For their bronze award, which the girls completed when they were in fourth and fifth grade, they planted a garden at Crossnore Elementary. The Girl Scout Silver Award must be completed while the girls are in middle school and requires them to complete a “journey,” which is a series of badges. The girls are then required to put a combined 50 hours toward the project they choose.
“This is not something that they can just go out on a Saturday and pick up trash on the side of the road and earn this award,” said Troop 2739 Leader Stephanie White.
The girls repainted playground equipment, picnic tables, basketball goals, swings and shed, Kylie White said. They replaced some of the wood on the bottom of the playground and mulched it as well.
First, though, the girls had to propose the idea to CES Principal Matthew Bentley. They had a list of what they wanted to do, accompanied with pictures, and they worked with Bentley to determine a timeline for the project.
“They really helped out a lot, because what they did was all stuff that really needed to be done,” Bentley said. “We’d like to say a big thank-you to the Girl Scout troop, as well as their leader, Stephanie. Stephanie is amazing, and she’s got a group of amazing kids.”
With a game plan designed, the girls then had to ask for donations. Lynn Church of Three Nails Hardware donated all of the paint, and the CES PTO and the girls’ parents donated food, wood and brushes.
Once they had all of the materials, they set up multiple workdays to paint, place mulch and wash the bridge on the playground. Parents and family members helped the girls work on the playground, and they received a lot of help and guidance from Stephanie White, but the girls were ultimately in charge of the project.
“Girl Scouts itself is designed to be a girl-led program, so they get to decide what they work on,” Stephanie White said. “Basically we meet and we say, ‘What are you girls interested in? What do you want to work on?’ and they tell me and I figure out if it fits into the badges and the things we’re required to do.”
It will be a while before the girls start their individual Girl Scout Gold Award projects, which is the highest award they can earn and is equivalent to the Eagle Scout award for Boy Scouts. In between projects, though, the girls stay active.
In the past, the troop has packed shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, packed treat bags for police officers during the pandemic and packed and handed out Thanksgiving meals, Dean and Willis said.
“The other thing is to expose them to the fact that not everybody is the same as them,” Stephanie White said. “We were outside this thrift shop packing boxes full of turkeys and cans of green beans, and people were lined up down the street to get these boxes. There were a couple hundred of them. That’s something they don’t always see.”
White encourages the girls to try something new every chance she gets. She wants them to step outside of their comfort zone and know that the other girls in the troop are there to support them, she said.
“The goal of the program is to build future leaders, female leaders that have character,” Stephanie White said. “Respectful, young female leaders that go out in the world and be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.