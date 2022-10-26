Brian Ledford and Teddy Thomas with Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue presenting to the fifth grade class at Banner Elk Elementary on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Also pictured is Ben Kaufman and Ashli Kemo, the latter dressed as Thor the Spangler Labrador.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The fifth grade class at BES poses for a picture with Brian Ledford and Teddy Thomas from Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue, as well as Ben Kaufman and Ashli Kemo from Spangler Restoration.
AVERY COUNTY — Students at each elementary school in the county spent some time with local firefighters recently as a part of Fire Prevention Week, celebrated October 9 to 15.
In Avery County, Fire Prevention Week is more like Fire Prevention Month, said Paul Buchanan, Avery Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator.
“We made it to all five of the elementary schools in the county, and each fire department was represented,” he said.
Younger kids, like preschoolers and kindergartners, learn about “stop, drop and roll,” while older kids learn about setting up escape plans and actual fire prevention. With the fifth graders, the firefighters may even talk about what it’s like to volunteer, in case some students are interested in becoming volunteers in the future, Buchanan said.
The theme of this year’s program was smoke alarms, Buchanan said. The firefighters reminded students to change the batteries in their smoke detectors twice a year, suggesting to do it when the time changes so it’s easier to remember. Additionally, Buchanan said that anyone in need of a smoke detector should reach out to their local fire department or fire marshal’s office, which can give them one for free.
The fire departments in the county and their phone numbers are as follows:
Banner Elk Fire Department: (828) 898-4623
Beech Mountain Fire Department: (828) 387-4612
Crossnore Fire Department: (828) 733-4304
Elk Park Fire Department: (828) 733-0516
Fall Creek Fire Department: (828) 898-8112
Frank Fire Department: (828) 756-4151
Green Valley Fire Department: (828) 765-9465
Linville Fire Department: (828) 733-2188
Newland Fire Department: (828) 733-4011
“We want to get smoke detectors in all homes,” Buchanan said.
Fire prevention isn’t just for kids, however. Bob Pudney, chief of the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, urged adults, especially those who are traveling or renting properties temporarily, to stay vigilant and have a plan in case of a fire. He said a lot of this year’s education was based around “fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”
“I would just ask that everyone familiarize themselves with the building that they’re renting or staying in, and plan two ways out,” Pudney said at the Beech Mountain Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11
