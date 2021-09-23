INDIANAPOLIS - Walker Boone and Ethan Church, members of the Avery County High School FFA Chapter, will be onstage in the spotlight October 27 to 30 during the 2021 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Walker, a senior, is the son of Pat and Carrie Boone. Ethan, a junior, is the son of Lynn and Melissa Church. Together, they have been selected to perform in the National FFA Talent Competition.
The duo will perform onstage and bring excitement and spirit to the convention and expo. They submitted an application along with a recorded audition. A total of 20 acts from throughout the country have been chosen to perform during general sessions, meal functions and receptions. During the convention and expo, all acts will have the chance to compete in three rounds to be judged on preparation, delivery, engagement, entertainment value and technical ability. The winning act will receive $250. Mahindra USA and Wrangler sponsor National FFA Talent.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more, click to the National FFA Organization online at ffa.org and on Facebook and Twitter.
